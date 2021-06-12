On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Candace Parker has 20 points to lead Sky over Fever, 83-79

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:44 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candace Parker had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Allie Quigley scored six of her 16 points in the final two minutes to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Saturday.

Quigley’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left gave the Sky (4-7) the lead for good at 80-77. She made 1 of 2 free throws 19 seconds later and hit a jumper in the lane to cap the scoring with 49 seconds left.

Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Stefanie Dolson scored 11 points for Chicago.

Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Fever (1-11). Kelsey Mitchell added 16 points, Lindsay Allen scored 12 and Tiffany Mitchell 10.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Indiana had a 10-2 run in the third quarter to erase most of its nine-point deficit from early in the period. The Sky’s four-point margin of victory was the largest lead by either team during the fourth quarter.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers