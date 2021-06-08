Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cardinals sign 1st-round pick LB Collins to rookie deal

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 8:18 pm
< a min read
      

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick Zaven Collins to his rookie contract.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker, who was the 16th overall selection out of Tulsa, has a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth. Collins is expected to be an immediate contributor in the middle of the defense alongside second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was the No. 8 overall pick last year.

Collins was an AP All-American last season at Tulsa and also won the Nagurski Trophy, Lombardi Award and Bednarik Award after having 54 tackles, including 11 1/2 for a loss, four sacks and four interceptions.

The Cardinals have signed all of their draft picks to rookie contracts with the exception of receiver Rondale Moore, who was the team’s second-round pick.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony