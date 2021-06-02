Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Castellanos takes 18-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (26-29, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos is riding an 18-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Reds are 12-14 on their home turf. Cincinnati has hit 74 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads them with 13, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Phillies have gone 11-19 away from home. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Phillies won the last meeting 17-3. Aaron Nola earned his fourth victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Philadelphia. Sonny Gray registered his fourth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 29 extra base hits and is batting .361.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .510.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (undisclosed), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

        Read more: Sports News

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre