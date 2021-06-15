Trending:
Castillo expected to start for the Reds against Brewers

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 3:10 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (33-31, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-28, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-9, 6.47 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-4, 4.99 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -112, Reds -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 17-11 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .315.

The Reds have gone 17-12 against division opponents. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .251 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .357.

The Reds won the last meeting 10-2. Vladimir Gutierrez recorded his third victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Eric Lauer took his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .224.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .215 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

