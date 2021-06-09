Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cherundolo, Pearce, Moreno, Payne elected to US Soccer Hall

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 9:02 pm
1 min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — American national team defenders Steve Cherundolo and Christie Pearce have been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame along with Bolivian forward Jaime Moreno and former D.C. United general manager Kevin Payne.

The four will be inducted Oct. 2 at the hall along with former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award winner Andrés Cantor, whose ceremonies were delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cherundolo and Pearce were elected by the player selection committee, Moreno by the veteran committee and Payne by the builder committee, the Hall said Wednesday.

Cherunodolo, 42, made 87 international appearances and was on the U.S. roster for the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. He played 15 seasons for Hannover and is coach of second-tier Las Vegas.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Pearce, 45, was known as Christie Rampone early in her career, made 311 international appearances from 1997-2015 and played in five World Cups. She played for Central Jersey (1997), Buffalo (1998), New Jersey (1998), 2001-03), Sky Blue (2009-10, 2013-17) and magicJack (2011).

Moreno, 47, scored nine goals in 75 appearances for Bolivia from 1991-2008 and played for Independiente (1994), Middlesbrough (1994-96, 1997-98), and D.C. United (1996-2002, 2004-10) and New York-New Jersey (2003-04).

Payne, 68, was president and general manager of D.C. United from 1994-2001 and president and CEO from 2004-12, then president and general manager of Toronto from 2012-13. D.C. won four MLS titles and two U.S. Open Cups during his tenure. Payne was elected on the builder ballot.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps volunteers in New Jersey assist FEMA at COVID-19 vaccine site