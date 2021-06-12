Chicago 83, Indiana 79

CHICAGO (83)
DeShields 3-7 0-2 6, Parker 5-11 8-9 20, Dolson 5-9 0-0 11, Copper 4-10 4-4 14, Vandersloot 3-9 1-1 7, Hebard 0-2 2-2 2, Stevens 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 1-4 2-2 5, Quigley 5-9 4-5 16. Totals 27-63 21-25 83.
INDIANA (79)
Breland 1-3 2-2 4, T.Mitchell 3-8 4-4 10, Lavender 1-4 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 7-11 0-0 16, Robinson 1-5 1-2 3, Cox 2-3 2-2 7, McCowan 9-15 2-7 20, Allen 5-7 2-3 12, Gondrezick 0-5 2-2 2, Vivians 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-62 15-22 79.
|Chicago
|29
|27
|11
|16
|—
|83
|Indiana
|27
|22
|17
|13
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-18 (Quigley 2-3, Copper 2-4, Parker 2-5, Dolson 1-2, Evans 1-2), Indiana 4-11 (K.Mitchell 2-3, Allen 0-2, Gondrezick 0-3). Fouled Out_Chicago 1 (Dolson), Indiana None. Rebounds_Chicago 27 (Parker 14), Indiana 31 (McCowan 13). Assists_Chicago 16 (Vandersloot 5), Indiana 13 (Allen 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 24, Indiana 21. A_0 (6,500)
