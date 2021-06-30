Trending:
Chicago 91, Dallas 81

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 10:00 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (91)

Copper 6-12 4-4 17, Parker 4-9 2-4 10, Dolson 3-6 2-2 10, DeShields 3-7 3-5 10, Vandersloot 3-7 2-3 10, Hebard 4-7 0-0 8, Ndour-Fall 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 6-7 0-1 13, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 1-2 0-0 3, Quigley 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 34-71 13-19 91.

DALLAS (81)

Sabally 3-7 2-4 9, Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Collier 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-3 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 7-20 5-6 22, Harrison 10-17 3-3 23, Alarie 0-2 0-0 0, Kuier 1-2 2-2 4, Gray 7-12 1-1 16, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Mabrey 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 31-75 13-16 81.

Chicago 30 21 18 22 91
Dallas 11 18 30 22 81

3-Point Goals_Chicago 10-23 (Dolson 2-3, Vandersloot 2-4, Quigley 2-6, Copper 1-3, Brown 0-3), Dallas 6-25 (Ogunbowale 3-9, Jefferson 1-2, Gray 1-3, Sabally 1-4, Mabrey 0-5). Fouled Out_Chicago None, Dallas 2 (Sabally, Thornton). Rebounds_Chicago 38 (Parker 10), Dallas 37 (Harrison 8). Assists_Chicago 28 (Vandersloot 12), Dallas 19 (Mabrey, Ogunbowale 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Dallas 20. A_1,778 (7,000)

