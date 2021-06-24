Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago 91, New York 68

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 8:55 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (91)

Copper 8-14 2-2 18, Parker 4-7 2-2 12, Dolson 3-7 0-0 6, DeShields 7-13 1-1 18, Vandersloot 5-9 2-2 13, Hebard 3-4 0-0 6, Stevens 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 1-2 3, Quigley 5-13 0-0 13. Totals 37-74 8-9 91.

NEW YORK (68)

Allen 1-4 3-4 5, Onyenwere 5-17 5-5 16, Shook 3-7 0-0 6, Laney 7-13 0-2 14, Whitcomb 5-13 2-2 14, Odom 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 1-2 1-2 3, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Ionescu 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 2-6 1-1 6. Totals 25-67 14-18 68.

Chicago 18 37 18 18 91
New York 14 13 25 16 68

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-19 (DeShields 3-4, Quigley 3-7, Parker 2-2, Vandersloot 1-2, Stevens 0-2), New York 4-25 (Whitcomb 2-9, Jones 1-3, Onyenwere 1-5, Allen 0-2, Odom 0-2, Shook 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (Parker 11), New York 37 (Shook 11). Assists_Chicago 25 (Vandersloot 9), New York 13 (Ionescu 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 18, New York 19. A_2,148 (17,732)

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair