Chicago 91, New York 68

CHICAGO (91)

Copper 8-14 2-2 18, Parker 4-7 2-2 12, Dolson 3-7 0-0 6, DeShields 7-13 1-1 18, Vandersloot 5-9 2-2 13, Hebard 3-4 0-0 6, Stevens 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 1-2 3, Quigley 5-13 0-0 13. Totals 37-74 8-9 91.

NEW YORK (68)

Allen 1-4 3-4 5, Onyenwere 5-17 5-5 16, Shook 3-7 0-0 6, Laney 7-13 0-2 14, Whitcomb 5-13 2-2 14, Odom 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 1-2 1-2 3, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Ionescu 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 2-6 1-1 6. Totals 25-67 14-18 68.

Chicago 18 37 18 18 — 91 New York 14 13 25 16 — 68

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-19 (DeShields 3-4, Quigley 3-7, Parker 2-2, Vandersloot 1-2, Stevens 0-2), New York 4-25 (Whitcomb 2-9, Jones 1-3, Onyenwere 1-5, Allen 0-2, Odom 0-2, Shook 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (Parker 11), New York 37 (Shook 11). Assists_Chicago 25 (Vandersloot 9), New York 13 (Ionescu 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 18, New York 19. A_2,148 (17,732)

