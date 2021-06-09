Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago 92, Indiana 76

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:06 pm
< a min read
      

INDIANA (76)

Breland 2-9 0-0 4, T.Mitchell 7-14 6-6 20, Lavender 7-14 0-0 14, K.Mitchell 9-18 0-0 24, Robinson 2-8 1-1 5, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 3-7 3-3 9, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Gondrezick 0-0 0-0 0, Vivians 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 10-10 76.

CHICAGO (92)

Copper 3-9 4-4 11, Parker 1-9 1-2 3, Dolson 5-10 0-0 12, DeShields 4-9 1-1 9, Vandersloot 6-12 4-4 17, Hebard 1-3 3-4 5, Mack 1-1 2-2 4, Stevens 5-6 0-0 12, Evans 2-4 4-4 9, Quigley 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 32-71 19-21 92.

Indiana 12 27 19 18 76
Chicago 25 26 18 23 92

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-17 (K.Mitchell 6-10, Lavender 0-3, T.Mitchell 0-3), Chicago 9-23 (Quigley 2-2, Dolson 2-3, Stevens 2-3, Evans 1-2, Copper 1-3, Vandersloot 1-5, DeShields 0-2, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 37 (Breland 9), Chicago 40 (Hebard 9). Assists_Indiana 18 (Breland 6), Chicago 24 (Vandersloot 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Chicago 17. A_1,090 (10,387)

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps volunteers in New Jersey assist FEMA at COVID-19 vaccine site