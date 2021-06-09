Chicago 92, Indiana 76

INDIANA (76)
Breland 2-9 0-0 4, T.Mitchell 7-14 6-6 20, Lavender 7-14 0-0 14, K.Mitchell 9-18 0-0 24, Robinson 2-8 1-1 5, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 3-7 3-3 9, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Gondrezick 0-0 0-0 0, Vivians 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 10-10 76.
CHICAGO (92)
Copper 3-9 4-4 11, Parker 1-9 1-2 3, Dolson 5-10 0-0 12, DeShields 4-9 1-1 9, Vandersloot 6-12 4-4 17, Hebard 1-3 3-4 5, Mack 1-1 2-2 4, Stevens 5-6 0-0 12, Evans 2-4 4-4 9, Quigley 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 32-71 19-21 92.
|Indiana
|12
|27
|19
|18
|—
|76
|Chicago
|25
|26
|18
|23
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-17 (K.Mitchell 6-10, Lavender 0-3, T.Mitchell 0-3), Chicago 9-23 (Quigley 2-2, Dolson 2-3, Stevens 2-3, Evans 1-2, Copper 1-3, Vandersloot 1-5, DeShields 0-2, Parker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 37 (Breland 9), Chicago 40 (Hebard 9). Assists_Indiana 18 (Breland 6), Chicago 24 (Vandersloot 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Chicago 17. A_1,090 (10,387)
