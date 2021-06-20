Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|0
|8
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Sánchez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Z.Thompson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Sierra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|2
|4
|1
|3
|8
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Bryant 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Happ cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Heyward rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|b-Wisdom ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Mills p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|1
|Chicago
|001
|010
|00x_2
|4
|0
a-lined out for Z.Thompson in the 5th. b-singled for Heyward in the 5th. c-singled for Mills in the 5th. d-struck out for Bender in the 7th. e-grounded out for Tepera in the 7th.
E_Rojas (2). LOB_Miami 6, Chicago 4. RBIs_Pederson (30). CS_Rizzo (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Duvall); Chicago 2 (Bryant, Sogard). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Alcántara. GIDP_Rizzo, Bryant.
DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar; Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Z.Thompson, L, 1-2
|4
|
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|73
|1.50
|Detwiler
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|3.86
|Bender
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Bleier
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.16
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.67
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills, W, 3-1
|5
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|77
|5.18
|Tepera, H, 15
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.82
|Chafin, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.78
|Kimbrel, S, 20-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.61
Inherited runners-scored_Bender 2-0. HBP_Z.Thompson (Rizzo), Bender (Báez). PB_Alfaro (5).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:52. A_37,158 (41,649).
