Sports News

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 5:31 pm
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 6 0 0 8
Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320
Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .269
Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Sánchez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Z.Thompson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
a-Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 2 4 1 3 8
Pederson lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .246
Bryant 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Happ cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .184
Heyward rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .171
b-Wisdom ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .303
Alcántara 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Mills p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Marisnick ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Miami 000 000 000_0 6 1
Chicago 001 010 00x_2 4 0

a-lined out for Z.Thompson in the 5th. b-singled for Heyward in the 5th. c-singled for Mills in the 5th. d-struck out for Bender in the 7th. e-grounded out for Tepera in the 7th.

E_Rojas (2). LOB_Miami 6, Chicago 4. RBIs_Pederson (30). CS_Rizzo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Duvall); Chicago 2 (Bryant, Sogard). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Alcántara. GIDP_Rizzo, Bryant.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar; Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Z.Thompson, L, 1-2 4 0 1 0 3 7 73 1.50
Detwiler 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 22 3.86
Bender 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.16
García 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.67
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mills, W, 3-1 5 6 0 0 0 3 77 5.18
Tepera, H, 15 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.82
Chafin, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.78
Kimbrel, S, 20-22 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.61

Inherited runners-scored_Bender 2-0. HBP_Z.Thompson (Rizzo), Bender (Báez). PB_Alfaro (5).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:52. A_37,158 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

