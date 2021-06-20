Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 6 0 0 8 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .269 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Sánchez lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Berti 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Z.Thompson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 a-Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 2 4 1 3 8 Pederson lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .246 Bryant 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Happ cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .184 Heyward rf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .171 b-Wisdom ph-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .303 Alcántara 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Mills p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Marisnick ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Miami 000 000 000_0 6 1 Chicago 001 010 00x_2 4 0

a-lined out for Z.Thompson in the 5th. b-singled for Heyward in the 5th. c-singled for Mills in the 5th. d-struck out for Bender in the 7th. e-grounded out for Tepera in the 7th.

E_Rojas (2). LOB_Miami 6, Chicago 4. RBIs_Pederson (30). CS_Rizzo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Duvall); Chicago 2 (Bryant, Sogard). RISP_Miami 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Alcántara. GIDP_Rizzo, Bryant.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar; Chisholm Jr., Rojas, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Z.Thompson, L, 1-2 4 0 1 0 3 7 73 1.50 Detwiler 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 22 3.86 Bender 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.16 García 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.67

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mills, W, 3-1 5 6 0 0 0 3 77 5.18 Tepera, H, 15 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.82 Chafin, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.78 Kimbrel, S, 20-22 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.61

Inherited runners-scored_Bender 2-0. HBP_Z.Thompson (Rizzo), Bender (Báez). PB_Alfaro (5).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:52. A_37,158 (41,649).

