Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 1:18 am
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 4 2 2 11
Pederson lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Happ 2b-cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .188
Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .364
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Ortega cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .156
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Alcántara ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .304
Higgins c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .043
Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125
a-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 11
Pham cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .223
Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Myers rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
O’Grady lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171
Caratini c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Darvish p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 000 100 110_3 4 0
San Diego 001 000 000_1 4 0

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Pagán in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 0, San Diego 4. HR_Pederson (7), off Darvish; Alcántara (1), off Pagán. RBIs_Pederson (22), Alcántara (2), Machado (37). SB_Pham (10), Ortega (1). CS_Ortega (2).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr.). RISP_Chicago 0 for 1; San Diego 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Cronenworth. GIDP_Pederson, Rizzo.

DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer; Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta 5 4 1 1 1 6 80 4.97
Brothers, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.05
Tepera, H, 11 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 2.15
Kimbrel, S, 15-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.72
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, L, 6-2 7 3 2 2 2 8 100 2.28
Pagán 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.88
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.13

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:58. A_16,482 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony