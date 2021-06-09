Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 4 2 2 11 Pederson lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Happ 2b-cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .188 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .364 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Ortega cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .156 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Alcántara ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .304 Higgins c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .043 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 a-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sogard 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 1 11 Pham cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .223 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Myers rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 O’Grady lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Darvish p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Chicago 000 100 110_3 4 0 San Diego 001 000 000_1 4 0

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Pagán in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 0, San Diego 4. HR_Pederson (7), off Darvish; Alcántara (1), off Pagán. RBIs_Pederson (22), Alcántara (2), Machado (37). SB_Pham (10), Ortega (1). CS_Ortega (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr.). RISP_Chicago 0 for 1; San Diego 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Cronenworth. GIDP_Pederson, Rizzo.

DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer; Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta 5 4 1 1 1 6 80 4.97 Brothers, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.05 Tepera, H, 11 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 2.15 Kimbrel, S, 15-17 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.72

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, L, 6-2 7 3 2 2 2 8 100 2.28 Pagán 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.88 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.13

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:58. A_16,482 (40,209).

