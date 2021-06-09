Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|2
|2
|11
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Happ 2b-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Higgins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.043
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sogard 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|11
|
|Pham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|O’Grady lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chicago
|000
|100
|110_3
|4
|0
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-struck out for Pagán in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 0, San Diego 4. HR_Pederson (7), off Darvish; Alcántara (1), off Pagán. RBIs_Pederson (22), Alcántara (2), Machado (37). SB_Pham (10), Ortega (1). CS_Ortega (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0; San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr.). RISP_Chicago 0 for 1; San Diego 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Cronenworth. GIDP_Pederson, Rizzo.
DP_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer; Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|80
|4.97
|Brothers, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.05
|Tepera, H, 11
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|2.15
|Kimbrel, S, 15-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.72
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 6-2
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|100
|2.28
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.88
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.13
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:58. A_16,482 (40,209).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments