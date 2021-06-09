Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

|Chicago
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Happ 2b-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Grady lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Darvish p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|110
|—
|3
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Chicago 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Chicago 0, San Diego 4. HR_Pederson (7), Alcántara (1). SB_Pham (10), Ortega (1).
|Chicago
|Arrieta
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Brothers W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera H,11
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kimbrel S,15-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Darvish L,6-2
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:58. A_16,482 (40,209).
