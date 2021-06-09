Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

Chicago San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 3 4 2 Totals 31 1 4 1 Pederson lf 4 1 1 1 Pham cf 4 1 1 0 Happ 2b-cf 3 1 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Ortega cf 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady lf 3 0 1 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 Alcántara ss 3 1 1 1 Darvish p 2 0 0 0 Higgins c 2 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 Profar ph 1 0 0 0 Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 100 110 — 3 San Diego 001 000 000 — 1

DP_Chicago 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Chicago 0, San Diego 4. HR_Pederson (7), Alcántara (1). SB_Pham (10), Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Arrieta 5 4 1 1 1 6 Brothers W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tepera H,11 2 0 0 0 0 3 Kimbrel S,15-17 1 0 0 0 0 0

San Diego Darvish L,6-2 7 3 2 2 2 8 Pagán 1 1 1 1 0 1 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:58. A_16,482 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.