Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 1:20 am
< a min read
      
Chicago San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 3 4 2 Totals 31 1 4 1
Pederson lf 4 1 1 1 Pham cf 4 1 1 0
Happ 2b-cf 3 1 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1
Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Ortega cf 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady lf 3 0 1 0
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 0 1 0
Alcántara ss 3 1 1 1 Darvish p 2 0 0 0
Higgins c 2 0 0 0 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 Profar ph 1 0 0 0
Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 100 110 3
San Diego 001 000 000 1

DP_Chicago 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Chicago 0, San Diego 4. HR_Pederson (7), Alcántara (1). SB_Pham (10), Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Arrieta 5 4 1 1 1 6
Brothers W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tepera H,11 2 0 0 0 0 3
Kimbrel S,15-17 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego
Darvish L,6-2 7 3 2 2 2 8
Pagán 1 1 1 1 0 1
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:58. A_16,482 (40,209).

