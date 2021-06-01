Trending:
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 3

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:12 pm
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 1 8
Pham lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .223
Machado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .239
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Kim ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Profar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Caratini c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .224
Weathers p 2 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Mateo cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 1 5
Contreras c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .248
Bryant rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264
Báez ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255
Happ cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Wisdom 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .474
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alcántara 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .600
Hendricks p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Sogard ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ortega rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150
San Diego 000 030 000_3 7 1
Chicago 020 020 00x_4 9 0

a-doubled for Tepera in the 7th. b-struck out for Pagán in the 9th.

E_Machado (4). LOB_San Diego 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Alcántara (2), Contreras (5), Sogard (3). HR_Caratini (4), off Hendricks; Pham (4), off Hendricks; Wisdom (4), off Weathers; Contreras (9), off Weathers. RBIs_Caratini (22), Pham 2 (17), Wisdom 2 (5), Contreras 2 (24). SB_Bryant (3). S_Cronenworth.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Chicago 4 (Hendricks, Alcántara, Báez). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Chicago 0 for 8.

DP_San Diego 1 (Profar, Machado, Profar).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weathers, L, 2-2 5 7 4 4 1 2 88 2.06
Stammen 2 2 0 0 0 2 37 2.76
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.45
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, W, 6-4 6 7 3 3 0 4 75 4.62
Tepera, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.45
Chafin, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.13
Kimbrel, S, 13-15 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.78

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:52. A_24,824 (41,649).

