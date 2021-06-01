Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|8
|
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.223
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Kim ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Profar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Marcano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Weathers p
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mateo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|1
|5
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Bryant rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Happ cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.474
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Hendricks p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ortega rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|San Diego
|000
|030
|000_3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|020
|020
|00x_4
|9
|0
a-doubled for Tepera in the 7th. b-struck out for Pagán in the 9th.
E_Machado (4). LOB_San Diego 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Alcántara (2), Contreras (5), Sogard (3). HR_Caratini (4), off Hendricks; Pham (4), off Hendricks; Wisdom (4), off Weathers; Contreras (9), off Weathers. RBIs_Caratini (22), Pham 2 (17), Wisdom 2 (5), Contreras 2 (24). SB_Bryant (3). S_Cronenworth.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Chicago 4 (Hendricks, Alcántara, Báez). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Chicago 0 for 8.
DP_San Diego 1 (Profar, Machado, Profar).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers, L, 2-2
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|88
|2.06
|Stammen
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|2.76
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.45
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 6-4
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|75
|4.62
|Tepera, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.45
|Chafin, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.13
|Kimbrel, S, 13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.78
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:52. A_24,824 (41,649).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments