Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 1 8 Pham lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .223 Machado 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .239 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Kim ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Myers rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Profar cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Caratini c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .224 Weathers p 2 1 2 0 0 0 .250 Mateo cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 9 4 1 5 Contreras c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .248 Bryant rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264 Báez ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .255 Happ cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Wisdom 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .474 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alcántara 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .600 Hendricks p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Sogard ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ortega rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150

San Diego 000 030 000_3 7 1 Chicago 020 020 00x_4 9 0

a-doubled for Tepera in the 7th. b-struck out for Pagán in the 9th.

E_Machado (4). LOB_San Diego 5, Chicago 6. 2B_Alcántara (2), Contreras (5), Sogard (3). HR_Caratini (4), off Hendricks; Pham (4), off Hendricks; Wisdom (4), off Weathers; Contreras (9), off Weathers. RBIs_Caratini (22), Pham 2 (17), Wisdom 2 (5), Contreras 2 (24). SB_Bryant (3). S_Cronenworth.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Hosmer); Chicago 4 (Hendricks, Alcántara, Báez). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Chicago 0 for 8.

DP_San Diego 1 (Profar, Machado, Profar).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weathers, L, 2-2 5 7 4 4 1 2 88 2.06 Stammen 2 2 0 0 0 2 37 2.76 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.45

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, W, 6-4 6 7 3 3 0 4 75 4.62 Tepera, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.45 Chafin, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.13 Kimbrel, S, 13-15 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 0.78

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:52. A_24,824 (41,649).

