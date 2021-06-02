Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Myers ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ cf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Crnenworth 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Profar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winkler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Diaz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alzolay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martini ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Marcano rf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamet p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|000
|120
|30x
|—
|6
E_Hosmer (5), Cronenworth (3). DP_San Diego 1, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Hosmer (8), Rizzo 2 (11). 3B_Alcántara (1). HR_Báez (14). SB_Ortega (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamet
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Johnson L,1-2
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hill
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz
|2
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Adams
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alzolay W,4-4
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Brothers H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wieck H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nance H,4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Winkler
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Adams (Alcántara). WP_Nance.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:16. A_22,056 (41,649).
