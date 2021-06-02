Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1

San Diego Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 34 6 9 6 Pham lf 2 0 0 0 Pederson lf 3 1 0 0 Myers ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Happ cf 5 1 0 1 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 4 1 1 2 Crnenworth 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 3 2 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Profar cf 2 0 0 0 Ortega rf 4 0 1 1 Kim ss 2 0 1 1 Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 1 0 0 0 Diaz p 1 0 0 0 Higgins c 4 0 1 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Alzolay p 1 0 0 0 Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 Martini ph 0 1 0 0 Marcano rf-2b 3 0 1 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 Rivas c 3 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Lamet p 1 0 0 0 Alcántara 2b 1 1 1 0 Mateo ph-lf 2 0 0 0

San Diego 000 100 000 — 1 Chicago 000 120 30x — 6

E_Hosmer (5), Cronenworth (3). DP_San Diego 1, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Hosmer (8), Rizzo 2 (11). 3B_Alcántara (1). HR_Báez (14). SB_Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Lamet 4 4 1 1 1 6 Johnson L,1-2 2-3 0 2 2 2 1 Hill 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Diaz 2 3 3 2 0 3 Adams 1 1 0 0 0 0

Chicago Alzolay W,4-4 5 3 1 1 1 7 Brothers H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wieck H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Nance H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Winkler 2 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_Adams (Alcántara). WP_Nance.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:16. A_22,056 (41,649).

