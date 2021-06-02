On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 5:54 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 34 6 9 6
Pham lf 2 0 0 0 Pederson lf 3 1 0 0
Myers ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Happ cf 5 1 0 1
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 4 1 1 2
Crnenworth 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 3 2
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0
Profar cf 2 0 0 0 Ortega rf 4 0 1 1
Kim ss 2 0 1 1 Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 1 0 0 0
Diaz p 1 0 0 0 Higgins c 4 0 1 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Alzolay p 1 0 0 0
Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 Martini ph 0 1 0 0
Marcano rf-2b 3 0 1 0 Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Rivas c 3 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0
Lamet p 1 0 0 0 Alcántara 2b 1 1 1 0
Mateo ph-lf 2 0 0 0
San Diego 000 100 000 1
Chicago 000 120 30x 6

E_Hosmer (5), Cronenworth (3). DP_San Diego 1, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Hosmer (8), Rizzo 2 (11). 3B_Alcántara (1). HR_Báez (14). SB_Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lamet 4 4 1 1 1 6
Johnson L,1-2 2-3 0 2 2 2 1
Hill 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Diaz 2 3 3 2 0 3
Adams 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Alzolay W,4-4 5 3 1 1 1 7
Brothers H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wieck H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Nance H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Winkler 2 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_Adams (Alcántara). WP_Nance.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:16. A_22,056 (41,649).

