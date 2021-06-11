Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|3
|8
|
|Edman rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Carlson cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.285
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Molina c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Carpenter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.186
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Oviedo p
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.111
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Thomas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.098
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Woodford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|6
|1
|10
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Tepera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bryant cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.246
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Heyward rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Stewart p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Happ ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Marisnick ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|St. Louis
|011
|030
|000_5
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|131
|21x_8
|10
|0
a-singled for Thompson in the 5th. b-walked for Helsley in the 6th. c-singled for Nance in the 7th. d-grounded out for Woodford in the 9th.
E_Molina (2). LOB_St. Louis 6, Chicago 2. 2B_Carlson (11), Pederson (5). 3B_Alcántara (3). HR_Pederson (8), off Oviedo; Rizzo (7), off Ponce de Leon; Contreras (11), off Woodford. RBIs_Carpenter (17), Arenado 3 (43), Carlson (27), Pederson 3 (25), Alcántara (3), Rizzo (27), Contreras (26). CS_Pederson (3).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (O’Neill, Carpenter); Chicago 1 (Báez). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 7; Chicago 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Bryant. GIDP_Edman.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Molina, Carpenter, Molina); Chicago 1 (Nance, Báez, Rizzo).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|73
|5.72
|Helsley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.39
|Ponce de Leon, BS, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|6.75
|Cabrera, L, 1-2
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|2.76
|Gallegos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.27
|Woodford
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.79
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stewart
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|73
|5.68
|Thompson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.01
|Nance, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Tepera, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.08
|Kimbrel, S, 16-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.69
Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 1-0, Gallegos 1-0, Thompson 2-2. HBP_Stewart (O’Neill). PB_Molina (2).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:04. A_35,112 (41,649).
