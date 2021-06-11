Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 9 5 3 8 Edman rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Carlson cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .264 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .285 O’Neill lf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .286 Molina c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .286 Carpenter 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .186 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Oviedo p 0 2 0 0 2 0 .111 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Thomas ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .098 Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Woodford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 8 10 6 1 10 Pederson lf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .250 Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bryant cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .263 Contreras c 3 2 1 1 1 2 .246 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Heyward rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .176 Alcántara 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .308 Stewart p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Happ ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .193 Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Marisnick ph-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .288

St. Louis 011 030 000_5 9 1 Chicago 000 131 21x_8 10 0

a-singled for Thompson in the 5th. b-walked for Helsley in the 6th. c-singled for Nance in the 7th. d-grounded out for Woodford in the 9th.

E_Molina (2). LOB_St. Louis 6, Chicago 2. 2B_Carlson (11), Pederson (5). 3B_Alcántara (3). HR_Pederson (8), off Oviedo; Rizzo (7), off Ponce de Leon; Contreras (11), off Woodford. RBIs_Carpenter (17), Arenado 3 (43), Carlson (27), Pederson 3 (25), Alcántara (3), Rizzo (27), Contreras (26). CS_Pederson (3).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (O’Neill, Carpenter); Chicago 1 (Báez). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 7; Chicago 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Bryant. GIDP_Edman.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Molina, Carpenter, Molina); Chicago 1 (Nance, Báez, Rizzo).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oviedo 4 1-3 5 4 4 1 5 73 5.72 Helsley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.39 Ponce de Leon, BS, 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 28 6.75 Cabrera, L, 1-2 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 15 2.76 Gallegos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.27 Woodford 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.79

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stewart 4 6 5 5 2 3 73 5.68 Thompson 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 2.01 Nance, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00 Tepera, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.08 Kimbrel, S, 16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.69

Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 1-0, Gallegos 1-0, Thompson 2-2. HBP_Stewart (O’Neill). PB_Molina (2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:04. A_35,112 (41,649).

