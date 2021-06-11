On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 5

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 5:40 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 9 5 3 8
Edman rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Carlson cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .285
O’Neill lf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .286
Molina c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .286
Carpenter 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .186
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Oviedo p 0 2 0 0 2 0 .111
Helsley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Thomas ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .098
Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cabrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Woodford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 10 6 1 10
Pederson lf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .250
Tepera p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bryant cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Báez ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .236
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .263
Contreras c 3 2 1 1 1 2 .246
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Heyward rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .176
Alcántara 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .308
Stewart p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Happ ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .193
Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Marisnick ph-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .288
St. Louis 011 030 000_5 9 1
Chicago 000 131 21x_8 10 0

a-singled for Thompson in the 5th. b-walked for Helsley in the 6th. c-singled for Nance in the 7th. d-grounded out for Woodford in the 9th.

E_Molina (2). LOB_St. Louis 6, Chicago 2. 2B_Carlson (11), Pederson (5). 3B_Alcántara (3). HR_Pederson (8), off Oviedo; Rizzo (7), off Ponce de Leon; Contreras (11), off Woodford. RBIs_Carpenter (17), Arenado 3 (43), Carlson (27), Pederson 3 (25), Alcántara (3), Rizzo (27), Contreras (26). CS_Pederson (3).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (O’Neill, Carpenter); Chicago 1 (Báez). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 7; Chicago 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Bryant. GIDP_Edman.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Molina, Carpenter, Molina); Chicago 1 (Nance, Báez, Rizzo).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oviedo 4 1-3 5 4 4 1 5 73 5.72
Helsley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.39
Ponce de Leon, BS, 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 28 6.75
Cabrera, L, 1-2 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 15 2.76
Gallegos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.27
Woodford 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.79
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stewart 4 6 5 5 2 3 73 5.68
Thompson 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 2.01
Nance, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00
Tepera, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.08
Kimbrel, S, 16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.69

Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 1-0, Gallegos 1-0, Thompson 2-2. HBP_Stewart (O’Neill). PB_Molina (2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:04. A_35,112 (41,649).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers