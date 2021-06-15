Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|8
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Choi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|b-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|2
|1
|8
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Vaughn lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|García 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|1
|Chicago
|000
|210
|00x_3
|9
|0
a-singled for Brosseau in the 9th. b-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.
E_Arozarena (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Meadows (17). HR_Engel (3), off McClanahan. RBIs_Mendick (13), Engel (3). SB_Anderson (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Díaz, Wendle 2, Arozarena); Chicago 4 (Abreu 2, Mendick, Anderson). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 7; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mejía, Kiermaier, Margot, Engel, Grandal. GIDP_Díaz, Grandal.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau, Wendle, Díaz); Chicago 1 (García, Mendick, Abreu).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 2-2
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|1
|4
|89
|4.42
|Springs
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.30
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.39
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 6-1
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|102
|3.78
|Bummer, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.96
|Hendriks, S, 18-21
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.15
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:42. A_19,259 (40,615).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments