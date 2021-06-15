Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 2 8 Margot rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .264 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Díaz 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Brosseau 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .188 a-Choi ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 b-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Walls ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 9 2 1 8 Anderson ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .311 Engel cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .149 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Vaughn lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .220 García 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .253 Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Mendick 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .233

Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 6 1 Chicago 000 210 00x_3 9 0

a-singled for Brosseau in the 9th. b-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.

E_Arozarena (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Meadows (17). HR_Engel (3), off McClanahan. RBIs_Mendick (13), Engel (3). SB_Anderson (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Díaz, Wendle 2, Arozarena); Chicago 4 (Abreu 2, Mendick, Anderson). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 7; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mejía, Kiermaier, Margot, Engel, Grandal. GIDP_Díaz, Grandal.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau, Wendle, Díaz); Chicago 1 (García, Mendick, Abreu).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, L, 2-2 5 7 3 2 1 4 89 4.42 Springs 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.30 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.39 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 6-1 7 4 0 0 1 5 102 3.78 Bummer, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.96 Hendriks, S, 18-21 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 2.15

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:42. A_19,259 (40,615).

