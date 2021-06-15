On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 11:06 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 8
Margot rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .264
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Díaz 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Brosseau 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .188
a-Choi ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .306
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
b-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Walls ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .246
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 9 2 1 8
Anderson ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .311
Engel cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .149
Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Vaughn lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .220
García 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .253
Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Mendick 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .233
Tampa Bay 000 000 000_0 6 1
Chicago 000 210 00x_3 9 0

a-singled for Brosseau in the 9th. b-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.

E_Arozarena (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Meadows (17). HR_Engel (3), off McClanahan. RBIs_Mendick (13), Engel (3). SB_Anderson (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Díaz, Wendle 2, Arozarena); Chicago 4 (Abreu 2, Mendick, Anderson). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 7; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mejía, Kiermaier, Margot, Engel, Grandal. GIDP_Díaz, Grandal.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Brosseau, Wendle, Díaz); Chicago 1 (García, Mendick, Abreu).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, L, 2-2 5 7 3 2 1 4 89 4.42
Springs 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.30
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.39
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, W, 6-1 7 4 0 0 1 5 102 3.78
Bummer, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.96
Hendriks, S, 18-21 1 2 0 0 0 2 22 2.15

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:42. A_19,259 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

