On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 32 3 9 2
Margot rf 3 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 3 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 Engel cf 4 1 1 1
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 4 0 2 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Brosseau 2b 3 0 1 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0
Choi ph 1 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 3 1 1 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 García 3b 3 1 2 0
Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 1 1
Walls ss 2 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0
Chicago 000 210 00x 3

E_Arozarena (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Meadows (17). HR_Engel (3). SB_Anderson (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan L,2-2 5 7 3 2 1 4
Springs 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Keuchel W,6-1 7 4 0 0 1 5
Bummer H,8 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hendriks S,18-21 1 2 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:42. A_19,259 (40,615).

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC leaders listen to agency staff about equal employment opportunity programs