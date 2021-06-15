Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

Tampa Bay Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 32 3 9 2 Margot rf 3 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 3 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 Engel cf 4 1 1 1 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 2 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Brosseau 2b 3 0 1 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 Choi ph 1 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 3 1 1 0 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 García 3b 3 1 2 0 Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 1 1 Walls ss 2 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 000 — 0 Chicago 000 210 00x — 3

E_Arozarena (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Meadows (17). HR_Engel (3). SB_Anderson (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay McClanahan L,2-2 5 7 3 2 1 4 Springs 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kittredge 1 1 0 0 0 0 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago Keuchel W,6-1 7 4 0 0 1 5 Bummer H,8 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hendriks S,18-21 1 2 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:42. A_19,259 (40,615).

