Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 0

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|2
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|000
|210
|00x
|—
|3
E_Arozarena (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Meadows (17). HR_Engel (3). SB_Anderson (13).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan L,2-2
|5
|
|7
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Springs
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kittredge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W,6-1
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bummer H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hendriks S,18-21
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:42. A_19,259 (40,615).
