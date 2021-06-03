Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Detroit Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 30 4 6 4 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 1 Schoop 1b 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 1 W.Castro 2b 3 1 1 1 Lamb lf 3 1 1 1 Baddoo cf 2 0 1 0 Mendick 2b 0 0 0 0 Rogers c 2 0 0 0 L.García 2b-lf 3 0 1 0 Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0

Detroit 000 010 000 — 1 Chicago 110 000 11x — 4

E_W.Castro (5). DP_Detroit 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Chicago 2. HR_W.Castro (4), Moncada (5), Lamb (4), Grandal (7), Anderson (6). SB_Goodrum (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Mize L,3-4 7 5 3 3 0 6 Norris 1 1 1 1 0 3

Chicago Lynn W,7-1 6 4 1 1 2 6 Bummer H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2 Marshall H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hendriks S,14-16 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:29. A_12,845 (40,615).

