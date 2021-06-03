Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercedes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lamb lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Baddoo cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mendick 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.García 2b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|110
|000
|11x
|—
|4
E_W.Castro (5). DP_Detroit 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 6, Chicago 2. HR_W.Castro (4), Moncada (5), Lamb (4), Grandal (7), Anderson (6). SB_Goodrum (10).
|Detroit
|Mize L,3-4
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Norris
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Lynn W,7-1
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Bummer H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marshall H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks S,14-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Hendriks.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:29. A_12,845 (40,615).
