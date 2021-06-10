Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 2 11 Semien ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .289 Bichette dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .329 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .255 Panik 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .286 Adams c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Espinal 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .247

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 7 5 2 6 Anderson ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .297 Mercedes dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .295 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .252 Grandal c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .160 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 García rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Engel cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .125 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190

Toronto 000 011 000_2 8 0 Chicago 300 000 11x_5 7 0

a-struck out for Adams in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Mercedes (8), Abreu 2 (9). HR_Grandal (10), off Ryu; Engel (1), off Castro. RBIs_Semien (33), Gurriel Jr. (21), Abreu 2 (48), Grandal 2 (23), Engel (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Adams); Chicago 1 (Grandal). RISP_Toronto 2 for 4; Chicago 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Semien, Vaughn.

DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Panik, Guerrero Jr.); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Mendick, Abreu).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 5-4 6 5 3 3 1 3 95 3.34 Castro 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 1.93 Payamps 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 3.20

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, W, 5-1 6 6 2 2 2 8 104 4.14 Marshall, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.70 Heuer, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.61 Hendriks, S, 16-18 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 1.71

WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:43. A_16,903 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.