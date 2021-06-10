Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|2
|11
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Bichette dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|2
|6
|
|Anderson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Mercedes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.160
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|García rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Toronto
|000
|011
|000_2
|8
|0
|Chicago
|300
|000
|11x_5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Adams in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Mercedes (8), Abreu 2 (9). HR_Grandal (10), off Ryu; Engel (1), off Castro. RBIs_Semien (33), Gurriel Jr. (21), Abreu 2 (48), Grandal 2 (23), Engel (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Adams); Chicago 1 (Grandal). RISP_Toronto 2 for 4; Chicago 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Grichuk. GIDP_Semien, Vaughn.
DP_Toronto 1 (Semien, Panik, Guerrero Jr.); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Mendick, Abreu).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 5-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|95
|3.34
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|1.93
|Payamps
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|3.20
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 5-1
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|104
|4.14
|Marshall, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.70
|Heuer, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.61
|Hendriks, S, 16-18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|1.71
WP_Keuchel.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:43. A_16,903 (40,615).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments