Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 30 5 7 5 Semien ss 4 0 1 1 Anderson ss 3 1 0 0 Bichette dh 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 1 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 2 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 1 2 0 García rf 3 0 1 0 Adams c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 1 1 1 Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 3 0 2 0

Toronto 000 011 000 — 2 Chicago 300 000 11x — 5

DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Mercedes (8), Abreu 2 (9). HR_Grandal (10), Engel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu L,5-4 6 5 3 3 1 3 Castro 1 1 1 1 0 1 Payamps 1 1 1 1 1 2

Chicago Keuchel W,5-1 6 6 2 2 2 8 Marshall H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Heuer H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hendriks S,16-18 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:43. A_16,903 (40,615).

