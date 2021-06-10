Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Anderson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bichette dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|300
|000
|11x
|—
|5
DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Mercedes (8), Abreu 2 (9). HR_Grandal (10), Engel (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu L,5-4
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Payamps
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel W,5-1
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Marshall H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heuer H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks S,16-18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Keuchel.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:43. A_16,903 (40,615).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments