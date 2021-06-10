On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 12:04 am
< a min read
      
Toronto Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 30 5 7 5
Semien ss 4 0 1 1 Anderson ss 3 1 0 0
Bichette dh 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 1 2 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 2
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 1 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0
Panik 2b 3 1 2 0 García rf 3 0 1 0
Adams c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 3 1 1 1
Tellez ph 1 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 3 0 2 0
Toronto 000 011 000 2
Chicago 300 000 11x 5

DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Mercedes (8), Abreu 2 (9). HR_Grandal (10), Engel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu L,5-4 6 5 3 3 1 3
Castro 1 1 1 1 0 1
Payamps 1 1 1 1 1 2
Chicago
Keuchel W,5-1 6 6 2 2 2 8
Marshall H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Heuer H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks S,16-18 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Erich Bacchus.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

T_2:43. A_16,903 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers