Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 34 6 11 6 Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 Anderson ss 4 0 2 1 Bichette ss 3 0 2 0 Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 1 0 Hernández lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 0 Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 3 1 1 2 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 0 0 1 Eaton ph-rf 1 1 1 1 Adams c 3 0 1 0 García rf-cf 4 1 2 2 Tellez ph 1 0 1 0

Toronto 010 000 000 — 1 Chicago 000 000 15x — 6

E_Bichette (9). DP_Toronto 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (10), Bichette (13), Adams (1), Tellez (4). 3B_García (2). HR_Vaughn (5). SB_Anderson (10), Espinal (2), Moncada (1). SF_Davis (1), Vaughn (3), Anderson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ray 6 1-3 5 1 1 0 13 Dolis 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 Thornton L,1-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 Edwards Jr. 2-3 3 2 2 0 0

Chicago Rodón 5 6 1 1 2 8 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 1 0 Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 2 Crochet W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:34. A_12,761 (40,615).

