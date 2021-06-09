Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercedes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Eaton ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|García rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|15x
|—
|6
E_Bichette (9). DP_Toronto 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (10), Bichette (13), Adams (1), Tellez (4). 3B_García (2). HR_Vaughn (5). SB_Anderson (10), Espinal (2), Moncada (1). SF_Davis (1), Vaughn (3), Anderson (1).
|Toronto
|Ray
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|13
|Dolis
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Thornton L,1-2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Edwards Jr.
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Rodón
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Marshall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Crochet W,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Rodón.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:34. A_12,761 (40,615).
