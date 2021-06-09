On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 12:08 am
< a min read
      
Toronto Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 34 6 11 6
Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 Anderson ss 4 0 2 1
Bichette ss 3 0 2 0 Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 1 0
Hernández lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 4 1 1 0
Gurriel Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 0
Espinal 3b 3 0 1 0 Vaughn lf 3 1 1 2
Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0
Davis cf 3 0 0 1 Eaton ph-rf 1 1 1 1
Adams c 3 0 1 0 García rf-cf 4 1 2 2
Tellez ph 1 0 1 0
Toronto 010 000 000 1
Chicago 000 000 15x 6

E_Bichette (9). DP_Toronto 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (10), Bichette (13), Adams (1), Tellez (4). 3B_García (2). HR_Vaughn (5). SB_Anderson (10), Espinal (2), Moncada (1). SF_Davis (1), Vaughn (3), Anderson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray 6 1-3 5 1 1 0 13
Dolis 2-3 1 0 0 2 2
Thornton L,1-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Edwards Jr. 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Chicago
Rodón 5 6 1 1 2 8
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 1 0
Marshall 1 1 0 0 1 2
Crochet W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:34. A_12,761 (40,615).

