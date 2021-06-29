Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Minnesota Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 6 8 6 Totals 31 7 9 7 Arraez lf 4 1 1 0 Anderson ss 5 0 1 1 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 2 Goodwin cf-rf 4 1 0 0 Larnach rf 3 2 1 0 Abreu 1b 2 1 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 1 Grandal dh 3 1 1 0 Kepler cf 3 1 1 1 Collins c 4 1 1 1 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 1 Vaughn lf 3 1 2 0 Kirilloff 1b 4 0 1 1 Sheets rf 4 1 2 2 Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 García 3b 2 0 1 2 Mendick 2b 4 1 1 1

Minnesota 200 000 301 — 6 Chicago 102 040 00x — 7

DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 1, Chicago 7. 2B_Larnach (8), Cruz (10), Kepler (10), Sheets (1). HR_Donaldson (12). SF_García (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Maeda L,3-3 4 2-3 8 7 7 5 4 Coulombe 2 1 0 0 1 3 Duffey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago Giolito W,6-5 6 6 3 3 1 1 Marshall 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 Burr H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hendriks S,21-24 1 0 1 1 1 1

Coulombe pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Giolito pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Hendriks (Larnach). WP_Hendriks(2).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:20. A_17,382 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.