Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 5:53 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 7 9 7 Totals 39 8 12 7
Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0
Arozarena dh 5 0 1 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 0 0
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 5 3 3 1
Brosseau ph-3b 2 1 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 1 1 2
Meadows lf 5 0 1 0 Grandal dh 4 1 1 1
Díaz 3b 3 2 1 2 Lamb rf 4 0 1 1
Phillips pr 0 1 0 0 García 3b 4 1 1 0
Walls ss 1 0 0 0 Collins c 4 0 2 2
Wendle ss 3 1 1 0 Mendick 2b 4 0 1 0
Mejía ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Margot rf 4 0 1 1
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 2
Zunino c 3 1 1 2
Tampa Bay 000 021 220 0 7
Chicago 000 430 000 1 8

E_Díaz (2), Mendick (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Arozarena (12), Wendle (18), Kiermaier (7), Margot (9), Lowe (8), Anderson (12), Vaughn (13), Mendick (3). HR_Díaz (2), Zunino (13), Abreu (12). S_Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 6 1-3 10 7 5 1 5
Mazza 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks L,1-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0
Chicago
Giolito 6 4 3 3 2 7
Heuer 1 2 2 2 0 1
Bummer H,9 2-3 1 2 0 0 1
Marshall BS,0-4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Burr W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Burr.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:24. A_20,098 (40,615).

