Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|7
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Brosseau ph-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grandal dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Lamb rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phillips pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|García 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Wendle ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|021
|220
|0
|—
|7
|Chicago
|000
|430
|000
|1
|—
|8
E_Díaz (2), Mendick (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Arozarena (12), Wendle (18), Kiermaier (7), Margot (9), Lowe (8), Anderson (12), Vaughn (13), Mendick (3). HR_Díaz (2), Zunino (13), Abreu (12). S_Goodwin (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|6
|1-3
|10
|7
|5
|1
|5
|Mazza
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks L,1-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Heuer
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bummer H,9
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marshall BS,0-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Burr W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Burr.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:24. A_20,098 (40,615).
