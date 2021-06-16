On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 5:51 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 7 9 7 2 12
Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Arozarena dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .263
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .288
a-Brosseau ph-3b 2 1 0 0 0 1 .185
Meadows lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .233
Díaz 3b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .259
1-Phillips pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .213
Walls ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Wendle ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .286
b-Mejía ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Margot rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .234
Zunino c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .194
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 8 12 7 1 10
Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .313
Goodwin cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .250
Vaughn lf 5 3 3 1 0 2 .231
Abreu 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .252
Grandal dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .152
Lamb rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .229
García 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Collins c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .222
Mendick 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Tampa Bay 000 021 220 0_7 9 1
Chicago 000 430 000 1_8 12 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-reached on error for Choi in the 8th. b-struck out for Wendle in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Díaz (2), Mendick (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Arozarena (12), Wendle (18), Kiermaier (7), Margot (9), Lowe (8), Anderson (12), Vaughn (13), Mendick (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Giolito; Zunino (13), off Heuer; Abreu (12), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (9), Díaz 2 (24), Zunino 2 (27), Margot (37), Abreu 2 (51), Collins 2 (12), Vaughn (16), Lamb (8), Grandal (24). S_Goodwin.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Meadows, Arozarena, Kiermaier, Brosseau, Mejía); Chicago 1 (Vaughn). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 13; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Abreu 2, Goodwin. GIDP_Mendick.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 6 1-3 10 7 5 1 5 96 3.91
Mazza 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 8.03
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.71
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.70
Fairbanks, L, 1-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 5 1.04
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito 6 4 3 3 2 7 102 3.86
Heuer 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 6.08
Bummer, H, 9 2-3 1 2 0 0 1 16 3.86
Marshall, BS, 0-4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 33 5.19
Burr, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Mazza 1-0, Marshall 1-1. WP_Burr.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:24. A_20,098 (40,615).

