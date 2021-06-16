Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|9
|7
|2
|12
|
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Arozarena dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Meadows lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Díaz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|1-Phillips pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Wendle ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|b-Mejía ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.234
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.194
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|7
|1
|10
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Vaughn lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.252
|Grandal dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.152
|Lamb rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|García 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Collins c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Tampa Bay
|000
|021
|220
|0_7
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|430
|000
|1_8
|12
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-reached on error for Choi in the 8th. b-struck out for Wendle in the 8th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Díaz (2), Mendick (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Arozarena (12), Wendle (18), Kiermaier (7), Margot (9), Lowe (8), Anderson (12), Vaughn (13), Mendick (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Giolito; Zunino (13), off Heuer; Abreu (12), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Kiermaier 2 (9), Díaz 2 (24), Zunino 2 (27), Margot (37), Abreu 2 (51), Collins 2 (12), Vaughn (16), Lamb (8), Grandal (24). S_Goodwin.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Meadows, Arozarena, Kiermaier, Brosseau, Mejía); Chicago 1 (Vaughn). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 13; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Abreu 2, Goodwin. GIDP_Mendick.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|6
|1-3
|10
|7
|5
|1
|5
|96
|3.91
|Mazza
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|8.03
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.71
|Castillo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.70
|Fairbanks, L, 1-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.04
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|102
|3.86
|Heuer
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|6.08
|Bummer, H, 9
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Marshall, BS, 0-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|5.19
|Burr, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Mazza 1-0, Marshall 1-1. WP_Burr.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:24. A_20,098 (40,615).
