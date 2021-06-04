Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|5
|7
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Schoop 1b
|4
|2
|4
|5
|1
|0
|.261
|1-Baddoo pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Cabrera dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Haase c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Goodrum lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Short ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|7
|6
|5
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.196
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.298
|Grandal c
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.154
|Lamb lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Hamilton ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|L.García cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Detroit
|001
|001
|600_8
|10
|3
|Chicago
|010
|051
|101_9
|9
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Lamb in the 7th.
1-ran for Schoop in the 9th.
E_Schoop (3), Haase (1), W.Castro (6), Moncada (5). LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Schoop (6), W.Castro (6). HR_Schoop (8), off Keuchel; Schoop (9), off Marshall; Haase (5), off Marshall; Grandal (8), off Turnbull; Madrigal (2), off Alexander; Grandal (9), off R.García. RBIs_Schoop 5 (26), Grossman (25), Haase 2 (8), Grandal 2 (21), Anderson 2 (20), Eaton (26), Madrigal (19), Mercedes (31). SF_Grossman. S_L.García.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Grossman, Goodrum); Chicago 2 (Lamb). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Chicago 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hill. GIDP_Hill.
DP_Detroit 1 (Hill, Short, Hill); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|56
|2.88
|Funkhouser
|
|1-3
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|28
|3.46
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|9.35
|Alexander
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.56
|R.García, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|2.45
|Soto
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.22
|Cisnero, L, 0-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|4.37
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|6
|
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|80
|4.25
|Heuer
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|18
|6.26
|Marshall, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|6.23
|Crochet
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|30
|0.52
|Hendriks, W, 2-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.93
Heuer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-1, Marshall 3-3, Hendriks 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Moncada).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.
T_3:27. A_21,637 (40,615).
