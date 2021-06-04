Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 11:52 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 10 8 5 7
Grossman rf 4 1 0 1 0 0 .231
Schoop 1b 4 2 4 5 1 0 .261
1-Baddoo pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Candelario 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Cabrera dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .188
Haase c 4 1 2 2 1 1 .250
Goodrum lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Short ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .273
W.Castro 2b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .231
Hill cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 9 9 7 6 5
Anderson ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .293
Eaton rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .196
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .295
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .258
Mercedes dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .298
Grandal c 2 3 2 2 2 0 .154
Lamb lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .269
a-Hamilton ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .224
L.García cf-lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .232
Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296
Detroit 001 001 600_8 10 3
Chicago 010 051 101_9 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Lamb in the 7th.

1-ran for Schoop in the 9th.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

E_Schoop (3), Haase (1), W.Castro (6), Moncada (5). LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Schoop (6), W.Castro (6). HR_Schoop (8), off Keuchel; Schoop (9), off Marshall; Haase (5), off Marshall; Grandal (8), off Turnbull; Madrigal (2), off Alexander; Grandal (9), off R.García. RBIs_Schoop 5 (26), Grossman (25), Haase 2 (8), Grandal 2 (21), Anderson 2 (20), Eaton (26), Madrigal (19), Mercedes (31). SF_Grossman. S_L.García.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Grossman, Goodrum); Chicago 2 (Lamb). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hill. GIDP_Hill.

DP_Detroit 1 (Hill, Short, Hill); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 4 2 1 1 0 4 56 2.88
Funkhouser 1-3 2 5 2 2 0 28 3.46
Jiménez 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 21 9.35
Alexander 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 4.56
R.García, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 2.45
Soto 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.22
Cisnero, L, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 4.37
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel 6 5 2 1 1 3 80 4.25
Heuer 0 1 3 3 2 0 18 6.26
Marshall, BS, 0-3 1 3 3 3 0 1 25 6.23
Crochet 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 30 0.52
Hendriks, W, 2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.93

Heuer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-1, Marshall 3-3, Hendriks 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Moncada).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.

T_3:27. A_21,637 (40,615).

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters