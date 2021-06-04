Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 10 8 5 7 Grossman rf 4 1 0 1 0 0 .231 Schoop 1b 4 2 4 5 1 0 .261 1-Baddoo pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Candelario 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Cabrera dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .188 Haase c 4 1 2 2 1 1 .250 Goodrum lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Short ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .273 W.Castro 2b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .231 Hill cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 9 9 7 6 5 Anderson ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .293 Eaton rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .196 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .295 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .258 Mercedes dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .298 Grandal c 2 3 2 2 2 0 .154 Lamb lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .269 a-Hamilton ph-cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .224 L.García cf-lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .232 Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296

Detroit 001 001 600_8 10 3 Chicago 010 051 101_9 9 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Lamb in the 7th.

1-ran for Schoop in the 9th.

E_Schoop (3), Haase (1), W.Castro (6), Moncada (5). LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Schoop (6), W.Castro (6). HR_Schoop (8), off Keuchel; Schoop (9), off Marshall; Haase (5), off Marshall; Grandal (8), off Turnbull; Madrigal (2), off Alexander; Grandal (9), off R.García. RBIs_Schoop 5 (26), Grossman (25), Haase 2 (8), Grandal 2 (21), Anderson 2 (20), Eaton (26), Madrigal (19), Mercedes (31). SF_Grossman. S_L.García.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Candelario, Grossman, Goodrum); Chicago 2 (Lamb). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Chicago 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hill. GIDP_Hill.

DP_Detroit 1 (Hill, Short, Hill); Chicago 1 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 4 2 1 1 0 4 56 2.88 Funkhouser 1-3 2 5 2 2 0 28 3.46 Jiménez 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 21 9.35 Alexander 1 2 1 1 0 0 19 4.56 R.García, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 2.45 Soto 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.22 Cisnero, L, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 4.37

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel 6 5 2 1 1 3 80 4.25 Heuer 0 1 3 3 2 0 18 6.26 Marshall, BS, 0-3 1 3 3 3 0 1 25 6.23 Crochet 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 30 0.52 Hendriks, W, 2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.93

Heuer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Jiménez 2-1, Marshall 3-3, Hendriks 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Moncada).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.

T_3:27. A_21,637 (40,615).

