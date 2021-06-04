Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|7
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|2
|4
|5
|
|Eaton rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Baddoo pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Haase c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Grandal c
|2
|3
|2
|2
|
|Goodrum lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Short ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|L.García cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Detroit
|001
|001
|600
|—
|8
|Chicago
|010
|051
|101
|—
|9
E_Schoop (3), Haase (1), W.Castro (6), Moncada (5). DP_Detroit 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Schoop (6), W.Castro (6). HR_Schoop 2 (9), Haase (5), Grandal 2 (9), Madrigal (2). SF_Grossman (5). S_L.García (5).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Funkhouser
|
|1-3
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alexander
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.García BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Soto
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cisnero L,0-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel
|6
|
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Heuer
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Marshall BS,0-3
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Crochet
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Hendriks W,2-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Heuer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Cisnero (Moncada).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.
T_3:27. A_21,637 (40,615).
