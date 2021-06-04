Trending:
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 11:54 pm
Detroit Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 33 9 9 7
Grossman rf 4 1 0 1 Anderson ss 5 1 1 2
Schoop 1b 4 2 4 5 Eaton rf 5 1 1 1
Baddoo pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0
Candelario 3b 5 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 5 1 1 0 Mercedes dh 4 0 1 1
Haase c 4 1 2 2 Grandal c 2 3 2 2
Goodrum lf-1b 5 0 0 0 Lamb lf 3 1 1 0
Short ss 3 1 0 0 Hamilton ph-cf 0 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 3 1 3 0 L.García cf-lf 3 1 0 0
Hill cf 3 1 0 0 Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 1
Detroit 001 001 600 8
Chicago 010 051 101 9

E_Schoop (3), Haase (1), W.Castro (6), Moncada (5). DP_Detroit 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Chicago 8. 2B_Schoop (6), W.Castro (6). HR_Schoop 2 (9), Haase (5), Grandal 2 (9), Madrigal (2). SF_Grossman (5). S_L.García (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull 4 2 1 1 0 4
Funkhouser 1-3 2 5 2 2 0
Jiménez 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Alexander 1 2 1 1 0 0
R.García BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Soto 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cisnero L,0-3 1 2 1 1 0 1
Chicago
Keuchel 6 5 2 1 1 3
Heuer 0 1 3 3 2 0
Marshall BS,0-3 1 3 3 3 0 1
Crochet 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3
Hendriks W,2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cisnero pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Heuer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Cisnero (Moncada).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Will Little.

T_3:27. A_21,637 (40,615).

