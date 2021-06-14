Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|10
|6
|6
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.342
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.357
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Votto 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.237
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.172
|Aquino cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.235
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Gutierrez p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Naquin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Heineman ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|12
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|e-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Peterson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Lauer p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Lopes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Robertson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|130
|000
|204_10
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|110
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
a-lined out for Lauer in the 5th. b-struck out for Yardley in the 7th. c-lined out for Hembree in the 8th. d-struck out for Garrett in the 9th. e-flied out for Adames in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B_India (6), Stephenson (9), Bradley Jr. (4). HR_Votto (8), off Yardley; Aquino (3), off Milner; Vogelbach (7), off Gutierrez. RBIs_Votto 3 (29), India (27), Winker (41), Castellanos (37), Suárez 2 (35), Aquino 2 (5), Vogelbach (15), Lauer (2). SB_Castellanos (2), Yelich (5), India (4). SF_Lauer. S_Gutierrez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Suárez 2, Stephenson, Winker 2); Milwaukee 2 (Vogelbach, Adames). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 13; Milwaukee 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Votto.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez, W, 3-1
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|110
|2.74
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|5.40
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|8.53
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.80
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 1-3
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|90
|5.18
|Yardley
|2
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|29
|6.50
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Milner
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|35
|6.43
HBP_Yardley (Farmer).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:18. A_17,127 (41,900).
