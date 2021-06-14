Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 11:45 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 10 11 10 6 6
India 2b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .262
Winker lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .342
Castellanos rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .357
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson c 3 2 1 0 2 0 .269
Votto 1b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .237
Suárez 3b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .172
Aquino cf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .235
Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214
Gutierrez p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .125
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Naquin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Heineman ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 2 12
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .227
Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .222
Yelich lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269
e-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Peterson 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .186
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .156
Lauer p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .200
a-Lopes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Robertson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .132
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 130 000 204_10 11 0
Milwaukee 110 000 000_2 4 0

a-lined out for Lauer in the 5th. b-struck out for Yardley in the 7th. c-lined out for Hembree in the 8th. d-struck out for Garrett in the 9th. e-flied out for Adames in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B_India (6), Stephenson (9), Bradley Jr. (4). HR_Votto (8), off Yardley; Aquino (3), off Milner; Vogelbach (7), off Gutierrez. RBIs_Votto 3 (29), India (27), Winker (41), Castellanos (37), Suárez 2 (35), Aquino 2 (5), Vogelbach (15), Lauer (2). SB_Castellanos (2), Yelich (5), India (4). SF_Lauer. S_Gutierrez.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Suárez 2, Stephenson, Winker 2); Milwaukee 2 (Vogelbach, Adames). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 13; Milwaukee 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Votto.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gutierrez, W, 3-1 6 4 2 2 2 6 110 2.74
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 5.40
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 8.53
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.80
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, L, 1-3 5 5 4 4 4 3 90 5.18
Yardley 2 1 2 2 2 0 29 6.50
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00
Milner 1 4 4 4 0 3 35 6.43

HBP_Yardley (Farmer).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:18. A_17,127 (41,900).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 The Future of Open Source Analytics in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday