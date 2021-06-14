Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 11 10 6 6 India 2b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .262 Winker lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .342 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .357 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephenson c 3 2 1 0 2 0 .269 Votto 1b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .237 Suárez 3b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .172 Aquino cf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .235 Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214 Gutierrez p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .125 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Naquin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Heineman ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 2 12 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .227 Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .222 Yelich lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269 e-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Peterson 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .186 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .156 Lauer p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .200 a-Lopes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Robertson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .132 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 130 000 204_10 11 0 Milwaukee 110 000 000_2 4 0

a-lined out for Lauer in the 5th. b-struck out for Yardley in the 7th. c-lined out for Hembree in the 8th. d-struck out for Garrett in the 9th. e-flied out for Adames in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 4. 2B_India (6), Stephenson (9), Bradley Jr. (4). HR_Votto (8), off Yardley; Aquino (3), off Milner; Vogelbach (7), off Gutierrez. RBIs_Votto 3 (29), India (27), Winker (41), Castellanos (37), Suárez 2 (35), Aquino 2 (5), Vogelbach (15), Lauer (2). SB_Castellanos (2), Yelich (5), India (4). SF_Lauer. S_Gutierrez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Suárez 2, Stephenson, Winker 2); Milwaukee 2 (Vogelbach, Adames). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 13; Milwaukee 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Votto.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gutierrez, W, 3-1 6 4 2 2 2 6 110 2.74 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 5.40 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 8.53 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.80

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer, L, 1-3 5 5 4 4 4 3 90 5.18 Yardley 2 1 2 2 2 0 29 6.50 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Milner 1 4 4 4 0 3 35 6.43

HBP_Yardley (Farmer).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:18. A_17,127 (41,900).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.