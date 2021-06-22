Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|10
|5
|5
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.333
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Stephenson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Naquin lf
|4
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|.261
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.177
|Akiyama cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Farmer ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Barnhart c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.271
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|1
|9
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Kepler rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.211
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Larnach lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Jeffers c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Sanó 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Kirilloff 1b-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|a-Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Gordon cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|b-Arraez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Cincinnati
|001
|030
|033_10
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|050_7
|11
|2
a-struck out for Celestino in the 7th. b-struck out for Gordon in the 8th.
E_Sanó 2 (5). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Winker (15), Castellanos (24), Cruz (9), Sanó (6), Kirilloff (8). HR_Barnhart (4), off Ober; Naquin (12), off Robles; Jeffers (5), off Miley; Kepler (6), off Warren; Larnach (5), off Sims. RBIs_Barnhart 3 (25), Winker 2 (45), Suárez (43), Farmer (24), Naquin 3 (46), Jeffers 2 (14), Kepler 2 (26), Larnach (12), Kirilloff 2 (24). CS_Suárez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Arraez). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 4.
GIDP_India.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Sanó, Polanco, Kirilloff).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|94
|2.85
|Warren
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|13
|3.52
|Sims
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|5.02
|Antone, W, 2-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.38
|Garrett, S, 4-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|8.44
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|78
|4.64
|Duffey
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.81
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.71
|Farrell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.76
|Colomé
|1
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|30
|5.40
|Robles, L, 3-4
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|3.48
Sims pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Antone 2-2, Duffey 2-1. HBP_Miley (Cruz), Robles (Stephenson).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, David Arrieta.
T_3:29. A_19,187 (38,544).
