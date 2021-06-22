On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 1:45 am
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 10 11 10 5 5
India 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .261
Winker dh 4 0 1 2 1 2 .333
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .340
Stephenson 1b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .265
Naquin lf 4 2 4 3 1 0 .261
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .177
Akiyama cf 5 1 0 0 0 0 .219
Farmer ss 4 2 1 1 0 0 .220
Barnhart c 4 2 3 3 0 1 .271
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 11 7 1 9
Polanco 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .249
Kepler rf-cf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .211
Cruz dh 4 1 3 0 0 1 .306
Larnach lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .254
Jeffers c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .213
Sanó 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .193
Kirilloff 1b-rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .267
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .118
a-Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Gordon cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .317
b-Arraez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Cincinnati 001 030 033_10 11 0
Minnesota 000 200 050_7 11 2

a-struck out for Celestino in the 7th. b-struck out for Gordon in the 8th.

E_Sanó 2 (5). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Winker (15), Castellanos (24), Cruz (9), Sanó (6), Kirilloff (8). HR_Barnhart (4), off Ober; Naquin (12), off Robles; Jeffers (5), off Miley; Kepler (6), off Warren; Larnach (5), off Sims. RBIs_Barnhart 3 (25), Winker 2 (45), Suárez (43), Farmer (24), Naquin 3 (46), Jeffers 2 (14), Kepler 2 (26), Larnach (12), Kirilloff 2 (24). CS_Suárez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Arraez). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 8; Minnesota 1 for 4.

GIDP_India.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Sanó, Polanco, Kirilloff).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 7 5 2 2 0 6 94 2.85
Warren 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 13 3.52
Sims 0 3 3 3 0 0 14 5.02
Antone, W, 2-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.38
Garrett, S, 4-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 8.44
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober 4 1-3 6 4 4 2 2 78 4.64
Duffey 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 3.81
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.71
Farrell 1 0 0 0 1 1 25 1.76
Colomé 1 2 3 1 1 0 30 5.40
Robles, L, 3-4 1 2 3 3 0 0 21 3.48

Sims pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Antone 2-2, Duffey 2-1. HBP_Miley (Cruz), Robles (Stephenson).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, David Arrieta.

T_3:29. A_19,187 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

