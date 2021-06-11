Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:41 pm
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 4 1 11
Tapia lf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .289
Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278
Blackmon rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .281
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251
R.Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .254
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Daza cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fuentes 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Joe lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 11 10 11 6 7
India 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .248
Winker lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .344
Castellanos rf 3 3 2 2 1 0 .362
Payton rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
T.Stephenson c 3 2 1 1 2 0 .267
Votto 1b 3 1 1 4 1 1 .220
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Naquin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .163
a-Freeman ph-3b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .176
Heineman cf-1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .111
Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .210
Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .048
b-Akiyama ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Colorado 000 004 010_5 7 1
Cincinnati 223 112 00x_11 10 0

a-struck out for Suárez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Mahle in the 6th. c-struck out for Hendrix in the 8th.

E_McMahon (5). LOB_Colorado 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Suárez (8). HR_McMahon (14), off Mahle; Rodgers (3), off Hendrix; Castellanos (13), off Freeland; Heineman (2), off Freeland; Votto (7), off Freeland; Farmer (5), off Freeland; T.Stephenson (4), off Freeland. RBIs_McMahon 3 (37), Rodgers (11), Castellanos 2 (35), Heineman 2 (3), Votto 4 (23), Farmer (18), T.Stephenson (17), Freeman (2).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Nuñez); Cincinnati 2 (Heineman). RISP_Colorado 2 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 3.

GIDP_Rodgers.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 0-2 4 8 9 8 1 2 69 9.00
Almonte 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 3 42 12.32
Gilbreath 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 24 6.97
R.Stephenson 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.50
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, W, 6-2 6 5 4 4 1 6 95 3.56
Hendrix 2 1 1 1 0 3 28 4.91
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 3-2. WP_Almonte, Mahle. PB_T.Stephenson (5).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:09. A_20,505 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers