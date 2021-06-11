Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 4 1 11 Tapia lf-cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .289 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .278 Blackmon rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .281 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .251 R.Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McMahon 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .254 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Gilbreath p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Daza cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fuentes 1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Joe lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .234

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 11 10 11 6 7 India 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .248 Winker lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .344 Castellanos rf 3 3 2 2 1 0 .362 Payton rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 T.Stephenson c 3 2 1 1 2 0 .267 Votto 1b 3 1 1 4 1 1 .220 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Naquin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suárez 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .163 a-Freeman ph-3b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .176 Heineman cf-1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .111 Farmer ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .210 Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .048 b-Akiyama ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .224

Colorado 000 004 010_5 7 1 Cincinnati 223 112 00x_11 10 0

a-struck out for Suárez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Mahle in the 6th. c-struck out for Hendrix in the 8th.

E_McMahon (5). LOB_Colorado 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Suárez (8). HR_McMahon (14), off Mahle; Rodgers (3), off Hendrix; Castellanos (13), off Freeland; Heineman (2), off Freeland; Votto (7), off Freeland; Farmer (5), off Freeland; T.Stephenson (4), off Freeland. RBIs_McMahon 3 (37), Rodgers (11), Castellanos 2 (35), Heineman 2 (3), Votto 4 (23), Farmer (18), T.Stephenson (17), Freeman (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Nuñez); Cincinnati 2 (Heineman). RISP_Colorado 2 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 3.

GIDP_Rodgers.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 0-2 4 8 9 8 1 2 69 9.00 Almonte 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 3 42 12.32 Gilbreath 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 24 6.97 R.Stephenson 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.50

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, W, 6-2 6 5 4 4 1 6 95 3.56 Hendrix 2 1 1 1 0 3 28 4.91 Warren 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 3-2. WP_Almonte, Mahle. PB_T.Stephenson (5).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:09. A_20,505 (42,319).

