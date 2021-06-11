Cincinnati 11, Colorado 5

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|1
|11
|
|Tapia lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Blackmon rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|R.Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.254
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gilbreath p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Daza cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fuentes 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Joe lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|10
|11
|6
|7
|
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.344
|Castellanos rf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.362
|Payton rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|T.Stephenson c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.267
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.220
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Naquin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suárez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|a-Freeman ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.176
|Heineman cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.111
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|b-Akiyama ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Colorado
|000
|004
|010_5
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|223
|112
|00x_11
|10
|0
a-struck out for Suárez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Mahle in the 6th. c-struck out for Hendrix in the 8th.
E_McMahon (5). LOB_Colorado 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Suárez (8). HR_McMahon (14), off Mahle; Rodgers (3), off Hendrix; Castellanos (13), off Freeland; Heineman (2), off Freeland; Votto (7), off Freeland; Farmer (5), off Freeland; T.Stephenson (4), off Freeland. RBIs_McMahon 3 (37), Rodgers (11), Castellanos 2 (35), Heineman 2 (3), Votto 4 (23), Farmer (18), T.Stephenson (17), Freeman (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 1 (Nuñez); Cincinnati 2 (Heineman). RISP_Colorado 2 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 3.
GIDP_Rodgers.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 0-2
|4
|
|8
|9
|8
|1
|2
|69
|9.00
|Almonte
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|42
|12.32
|Gilbreath
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|6.97
|R.Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.50
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, W, 6-2
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|95
|3.56
|Hendrix
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|4.91
|Warren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Gilbreath 3-2. WP_Almonte, Mahle. PB_T.Stephenson (5).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:09. A_20,505 (42,319).
