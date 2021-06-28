Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|4
|9
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|Williams 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Howard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Falter p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|12
|12
|9
|4
|10
|
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Castellanos rf
|5
|2
|3
|7
|0
|2
|.347
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Santillan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|E.Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.175
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|a-Stephenson ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Freeman ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|b-Lopez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Farmer ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Miley p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Aquino ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Philadelphia
|000
|220
|000_4
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|46x_12
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Barnhart in the 7th. b-singled for Freeman in the 7th. c-walked for Hembree in the 7th. d-grounded out for Feliz in the 8th. e-struck out for Hendrix in the 8th.
E_De Los Santos (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Herrera (13), Knapp (2), Bohm (11), Winker (16), Votto (7), Castellanos (27). HR_Castellanos (15), off Feliz; Votto (9), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Bohm 2 (35), Torreyes 2 (16), Castellanos 7 (50), India (30), Votto (33). SB_Bohm (4). CS_Freeman (1). S_Farmer.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Bohm, Howard, Knapp, Williams); Cincinnati 3 (Freeman, E.Suárez, Akiyama). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 11; Cincinnati 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Hoskins.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|39
|5.82
|Falter
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|66
|2.77
|Feliz, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|40.50
|De Los Santos
|
|2-3
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|37
|12.27
|Maton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|3
|7
|97
|3.09
|Hembree, W, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.70
|Hendrix, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.32
|Osich
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Falter 1-0, Feliz 1-1. HBP_Feliz (Winker). PB_Knapp (3).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:18. A_21,006 (42,319).
