Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:14 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 4 9
Herrera cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .251
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .224
McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .232
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Bohm 3b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .240
Williams 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .302
Torreyes ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .271
Knapp c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .178
Howard p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Falter p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 12 12 9 4 10
India 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Winker lf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .324
Castellanos rf 5 2 3 7 0 2 .347
Votto 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .241
Akiyama cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Santillan ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
E.Suárez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .175
Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .270
a-Stephenson ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Freeman ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .214
b-Lopez ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Farmer ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .213
Miley p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .182
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Aquino ph-cf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Philadelphia 000 220 000_4 8 1
Cincinnati 002 000 46x_12 12 0

a-grounded out for Barnhart in the 7th. b-singled for Freeman in the 7th. c-walked for Hembree in the 7th. d-grounded out for Feliz in the 8th. e-struck out for Hendrix in the 8th.

E_De Los Santos (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Herrera (13), Knapp (2), Bohm (11), Winker (16), Votto (7), Castellanos (27). HR_Castellanos (15), off Feliz; Votto (9), off De Los Santos. RBIs_Bohm 2 (35), Torreyes 2 (16), Castellanos 7 (50), India (30), Votto (33). SB_Bohm (4). CS_Freeman (1). S_Farmer.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Bohm, Howard, Knapp, Williams); Cincinnati 3 (Freeman, E.Suárez, Akiyama). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 11; Cincinnati 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hoskins.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 1 39 5.82
Falter 4 2 1 1 1 6 66 2.77
Feliz, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 21 40.50
De Los Santos 2-3 4 6 2 1 1 37 12.27
Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 6 8 4 4 3 7 97 3.09
Hembree, W, 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 5.70
Hendrix, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.32
Osich 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Falter 1-0, Feliz 1-1. HBP_Feliz (Winker). PB_Knapp (3).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:18. A_21,006 (42,319).

