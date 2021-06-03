On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 11:41 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 31 2 6 2
Suárez 3b 5 1 0 0 Edman 2b 5 1 2 0
Winker lf 5 2 3 2 Carlson cf 3 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 O’Neill lf 4 1 1 1
Stephenson 1b 3 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Farmer ss 1 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 1 1
Naquin cf 4 0 1 1 Carpenter 1b 3 0 1 0
Freeman ss-1b 3 1 0 0 Sosa ss 4 0 1 0
Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 Rondón rf 3 0 0 0
India 2b 3 0 2 0 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0
Gutierrez p 2 0 0 0 Thomas ph 1 0 0 0
Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0
Antone p 0 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Payton ph 1 0 0 0 Goldschmidt ph 0 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 120 000 010 4
St. Louis 200 000 000 2

DP_Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 8. 2B_India (3), Naquin (7), Barnhart (12). HR_Winker (14). SB_Edman (11). S_Wainwright (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gutierrez W,1-1 5 3 2 2 3 3
Antone H,6 2 1 0 0 1 3
Sims S,4-5 2 2 0 0 1 2
St. Louis
Wainwright L,3-5 7 8 3 3 0 4
Ponce de Leon 1 1 1 1 2 3
Helsley 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Wainwright 3 (Stephenson,Naquin,Castellanos).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

T_3:07. A_15,327 (45,494).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard