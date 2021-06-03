Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 31 2 6 2 Suárez 3b 5 1 0 0 Edman 2b 5 1 2 0 Winker lf 5 2 3 2 Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 O’Neill lf 4 1 1 1 Stephenson 1b 3 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Farmer ss 1 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 1 1 Naquin cf 4 0 1 1 Carpenter 1b 3 0 1 0 Freeman ss-1b 3 1 0 0 Sosa ss 4 0 1 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 Rondón rf 3 0 0 0 India 2b 3 0 2 0 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 Gutierrez p 2 0 0 0 Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 Antone p 0 0 0 0 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Payton ph 1 0 0 0 Goldschmidt ph 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati 120 000 010 — 4 St. Louis 200 000 000 — 2

DP_Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 8. 2B_India (3), Naquin (7), Barnhart (12). HR_Winker (14). SB_Edman (11). S_Wainwright (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Gutierrez W,1-1 5 3 2 2 3 3 Antone H,6 2 1 0 0 1 3 Sims S,4-5 2 2 0 0 1 2

St. Louis Wainwright L,3-5 7 8 3 3 0 4 Ponce de Leon 1 1 1 1 2 3 Helsley 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Wainwright 3 (Stephenson,Naquin,Castellanos).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:07. A_15,327 (45,494).

