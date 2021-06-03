Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Winker lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stephenson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Naquin cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman ss-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rondón rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Antone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Payton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|120
|000
|010
|—
|4
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
DP_Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 8. 2B_India (3), Naquin (7), Barnhart (12). HR_Winker (14). SB_Edman (11). S_Wainwright (2).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez W,1-1
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Antone H,6
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sims S,4-5
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright L,3-5
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Ponce de Leon
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Helsley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Wainwright 3 (Stephenson,Naquin,Castellanos).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:07. A_15,327 (45,494).
