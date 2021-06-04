Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 9 6 4 6 Suárez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .159 Winker lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .344 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .367 Stephenson c 4 1 2 2 1 0 .263 Heineman cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 a-Akiyama ph-cf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .179 Farmer ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .211 India 2b 2 2 2 2 2 0 .254 Castillo p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .188 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blandino 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 7 4 4 11 Edman rf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .274 Carlson cf 5 0 3 0 0 2 .283 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .242 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Molina c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279 O’Neill lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .274 Carpenter 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .157 Sosa ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .288 Kim p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Woodford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Elledge p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rondón ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Fernández p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Knizner ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .217

Cincinnati 030 001 002_6 9 1 St. Louis 000 010 003_4 7 0

a-flied out for Heineman in the 6th. b-flied out for Brach in the 8th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-walked for Fernández in the 9th.

E_Suárez (9). LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Castillo (2), Castellanos 2 (18), Carlson (9), Carpenter (4), Edman (13). HR_Stephenson (3), off Kim; India (4), off Kim; Sosa (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Stephenson 2 (13), India 2 (23), Castillo (1), Akiyama (4), Sosa (5), Carpenter (11), Edman 2 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Castillo, Stephenson, Freeman, Farmer); St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Goldschmidt). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.

GIDP_Winker.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Arenado, Goldschmidt).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 2-8 6 3 1 1 1 5 95 6.63 Brach, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.00 Hendrix, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 5.02 Hembree, H, 2 1 1 2 2 1 2 21 5.74 Doolittle 0 2 1 1 1 0 10 4.12 Feliz, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 9.45

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kim, L, 1-4 3 2 3 3 0 3 47 4.05 Woodford 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 40 3.18 Elledge 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 5.62 Miller 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 24 6.52 Fernández 1 3 2 2 0 1 15 5.19

Doolittle pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Doolittle 1-1, Feliz 2-0, Elledge 2-0, Miller 1-0. IBB_off Miller (Stephenson). HBP_Kim (Farmer), Woodford 2 (Heineman,Blandino), Miller (Akiyama).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:26. A_22,756 (45,494).

