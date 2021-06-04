Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|4
|6
|
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.367
|Stephenson c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Heineman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Akiyama ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|India 2b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.254
|Castillo p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Payton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blandino 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|4
|11
|
|Edman rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.274
|Carlson cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Carpenter 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.157
|Sosa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Kim p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Woodford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Elledge p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Rondón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Fernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Knizner ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Cincinnati
|030
|001
|002_6
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|003_4
|7
|0
a-flied out for Heineman in the 6th. b-flied out for Brach in the 8th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-walked for Fernández in the 9th.
E_Suárez (9). LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Castillo (2), Castellanos 2 (18), Carlson (9), Carpenter (4), Edman (13). HR_Stephenson (3), off Kim; India (4), off Kim; Sosa (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Stephenson 2 (13), India 2 (23), Castillo (1), Akiyama (4), Sosa (5), Carpenter (11), Edman 2 (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Castillo, Stephenson, Freeman, Farmer); St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Goldschmidt). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.
GIDP_Winker.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Arenado, Goldschmidt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 2-8
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|95
|6.63
|Brach, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.00
|Hendrix, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.02
|Hembree, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|5.74
|Doolittle
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|4.12
|Feliz, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9.45
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kim, L, 1-4
|3
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|47
|4.05
|Woodford
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|40
|3.18
|Elledge
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|5.62
|Miller
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|6.52
|Fernández
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|5.19
Doolittle pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-0, Doolittle 1-1, Feliz 2-0, Elledge 2-0, Miller 1-0. IBB_off Miller (Stephenson). HBP_Kim (Farmer), Woodford 2 (Heineman,Blandino), Miller (Akiyama).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:26. A_22,756 (45,494).
