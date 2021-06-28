Cleveland 13, Detroit 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 5 1 11 Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Grossman lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .226 Cabrera dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .230 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .262 Cameron rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 H.Castro ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246 W.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220 Rogers c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .222

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 13 19 13 0 6 Hernandez 2b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .220 1-Chang pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 A.Rosario ss 5 2 3 0 0 1 .276 Ramírez dh 5 2 3 5 0 0 .264 E.Rosario lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .255 Mercado lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .246 Ramirez rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .289 Zimmer cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225 Clement 3b 4 3 2 0 0 0 .286 Hedges c 3 1 1 3 0 1 .165

Detroit 010 120 010_5 7 0 Cleveland 230 421 10x_13 19 0

1-ran for Hernandez in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cabrera (6), A.Rosario (7), Ramirez (9), Hernandez (11), Bradley (3), Ramírez (17), E.Rosario (13). HR_Cabrera (6), off Morgan; Rogers (4), off Morgan; Grossman (10), off Wittgren; Hedges (4), off Manning; Ramírez (17), off Manning. RBIs_Cabrera (29), Candelario (20), Rogers 2 (11), Grossman (36), Ramírez 5 (49), E.Rosario 2 (45), Zimmer (6), Hedges 3 (13), Hernandez (29), Ramirez (20). SF_E.Rosario, Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Cleveland 3 (Hernandez, Zimmer, Mercado). RISP_Detroit 1 for 1; Cleveland 7 for 13.

Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_Ramirez.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manning, L, 1-2 3 2-3 9 9 9 0 2 75 8.16 Del Pozo 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 17 27.00 Farmer 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 31 9.16 Norris 1 3 1 1 0 2 23 6.67 Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.86

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morgan, W, 1-2 5 6 4 4 0 4 69 9.37 Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.08 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.16 Wittgren 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.85 Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-1. HBP_Manning (Clement), Alexander (Zimmer). WP_Farmer.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:58. A_13,128 (34,788).

