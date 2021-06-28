Cleveland 13, Detroit 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|1
|11
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Schoop 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Cabrera dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Cameron rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|H.Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|13
|19
|13
|0
|6
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|1-Chang pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|A.Rosario ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Ramírez dh
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.264
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Mercado lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Ramirez rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Zimmer cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Clement 3b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.165
|Detroit
|010
|120
|010_5
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|230
|421
|10x_13
|19
|0
1-ran for Hernandez in the 7th.
LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cabrera (6), A.Rosario (7), Ramirez (9), Hernandez (11), Bradley (3), Ramírez (17), E.Rosario (13). HR_Cabrera (6), off Morgan; Rogers (4), off Morgan; Grossman (10), off Wittgren; Hedges (4), off Manning; Ramírez (17), off Manning. RBIs_Cabrera (29), Candelario (20), Rogers 2 (11), Grossman (36), Ramírez 5 (49), E.Rosario 2 (45), Zimmer (6), Hedges 3 (13), Hernandez (29), Ramirez (20). SF_E.Rosario, Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Cleveland 3 (Hernandez, Zimmer, Mercado). RISP_Detroit 1 for 1; Cleveland 7 for 13.
Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_Ramirez.
DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, L, 1-2
|3
|2-3
|9
|9
|9
|0
|2
|75
|8.16
|Del Pozo
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|27.00
|Farmer
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|9.16
|Norris
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|6.67
|Alexander
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.86
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morgan, W, 1-2
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|69
|9.37
|Sandlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.08
|Parker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.16
|Wittgren
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.85
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.16
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-1. HBP_Manning (Clement), Alexander (Zimmer). WP_Farmer.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:58. A_13,128 (34,788).
