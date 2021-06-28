Trending:
Cleveland 13, Detroit 5

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:23 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 5 1 11
Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Schoop 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Grossman lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .226
Cabrera dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .230
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .262
Cameron rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
H.Castro ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .246
W.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220
Rogers c 3 1 1 2 0 1 .222
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 13 19 13 0 6
Hernandez 2b 5 2 3 1 0 2 .220
1-Chang pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
A.Rosario ss 5 2 3 0 0 1 .276
Ramírez dh 5 2 3 5 0 0 .264
E.Rosario lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .255
Mercado lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bradley 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .246
Ramirez rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .289
Zimmer cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .225
Clement 3b 4 3 2 0 0 0 .286
Hedges c 3 1 1 3 0 1 .165
Detroit 010 120 010_5 7 0
Cleveland 230 421 10x_13 19 0

1-ran for Hernandez in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cabrera (6), A.Rosario (7), Ramirez (9), Hernandez (11), Bradley (3), Ramírez (17), E.Rosario (13). HR_Cabrera (6), off Morgan; Rogers (4), off Morgan; Grossman (10), off Wittgren; Hedges (4), off Manning; Ramírez (17), off Manning. RBIs_Cabrera (29), Candelario (20), Rogers 2 (11), Grossman (36), Ramírez 5 (49), E.Rosario 2 (45), Zimmer (6), Hedges 3 (13), Hernandez (29), Ramirez (20). SF_E.Rosario, Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Cleveland 3 (Hernandez, Zimmer, Mercado). RISP_Detroit 1 for 1; Cleveland 7 for 13.

Runners moved up_Ramírez. GIDP_Ramirez.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manning, L, 1-2 3 2-3 9 9 9 0 2 75 8.16
Del Pozo 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 17 27.00
Farmer 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 31 9.16
Norris 1 3 1 1 0 2 23 6.67
Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.86
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morgan, W, 1-2 5 6 4 4 0 4 69 9.37
Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.08
Parker 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.16
Wittgren 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.85
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-1. HBP_Manning (Clement), Alexander (Zimmer). WP_Farmer.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:58. A_13,128 (34,788).

