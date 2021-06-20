Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|11
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Ramirez cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Stephan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clase p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Karinchak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lavarnway c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Clement 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hentges p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Chang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|8
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Evans rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|González 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|b-Moran ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Brubaker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|100_2
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Hentges in the 6th. b-singled for González in the 7th. c-popped out for Shreve in the 7th. d-popped out for Clase in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_E.Rosario (12), Reynolds (20). HR_Ramirez (6), off Brubaker. RBIs_Ramirez (19), Naylor (18), Stallings (29). S_Gamel.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Clement); Pittsburgh 5 (Stallings, González, Evans, Frazier, Moran). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 3; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.
GIDP_Hayes.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Clement, Hernandez, Bradley).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hentges
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|57
|6.40
|Maton, W, 2-0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|5.86
|Stephan, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.67
|Clase, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.91
|Karinchak, S, 8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.84
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 4-6
|6
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|9
|76
|3.77
|Shreve
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.80
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.40
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-1. WP_Karinchak.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:31. A_16,582 (38,747).
