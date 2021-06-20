Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 2 11 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .279 E.Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254 Ramirez cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Naylor rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Stephan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clase p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Ramírez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Karinchak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lavarnway c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .286 Clement 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Hentges p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Chang ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .168 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 3 8 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .322 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .299 Stallings c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230 Evans rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Newman ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202 González 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .224 b-Moran ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Brubaker p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cleveland 000 010 100_2 4 0 Pittsburgh 000 001 000_1 6 0

a-grounded out for Hentges in the 6th. b-singled for González in the 7th. c-popped out for Shreve in the 7th. d-popped out for Clase in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_E.Rosario (12), Reynolds (20). HR_Ramirez (6), off Brubaker. RBIs_Ramirez (19), Naylor (18), Stallings (29). S_Gamel.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Clement); Pittsburgh 5 (Stallings, González, Evans, Frazier, Moran). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 3; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.

GIDP_Hayes.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Clement, Hernandez, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hentges 5 2 0 0 1 4 57 6.40 Maton, W, 2-0 1 3 1 1 0 3 22 5.86 Stephan, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.67 Clase, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.91 Karinchak, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.84

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker, L, 4-6 6 2-3 3 2 2 0 9 76 3.77 Shreve 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 1.80 Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.40 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-1. WP_Karinchak.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:31. A_16,582 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.