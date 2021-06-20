On Air: Federal News Network program
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 3:59 pm
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 11
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .279
E.Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254
Ramirez cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Naylor rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Stephan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clase p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Ramírez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Karinchak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lavarnway c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .286
Clement 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Hentges p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Chang ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .168
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 3 8
Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .322
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .299
Stallings c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230
Evans rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Newman ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202
González 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .224
b-Moran ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Brubaker p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 010 100_2 4 0
Pittsburgh 000 001 000_1 6 0

a-grounded out for Hentges in the 6th. b-singled for González in the 7th. c-popped out for Shreve in the 7th. d-popped out for Clase in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_E.Rosario (12), Reynolds (20). HR_Ramirez (6), off Brubaker. RBIs_Ramirez (19), Naylor (18), Stallings (29). S_Gamel.

        Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Clement); Pittsburgh 5 (Stallings, González, Evans, Frazier, Moran). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 3; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Clement); Pittsburgh 5 (Stallings, González, Evans, Frazier, Moran). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 3; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.

GIDP_Hayes.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Clement, Hernandez, Bradley).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hentges 5 2 0 0 1 4 57 6.40
Maton, W, 2-0 1 3 1 1 0 3 22 5.86
Stephan, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.67
Clase, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.91
Karinchak, S, 8-9 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 2.84
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker, L, 4-6 6 2-3 3 2 2 0 9 76 3.77
Shreve 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 1.80
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.40
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-1. WP_Karinchak.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:31. A_16,582 (38,747).

