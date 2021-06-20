On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 4:01 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 31 1 6 1
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0
A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0
E.Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 Stallings c 4 0 1 1
Ramirez cf-rf 4 1 1 1 Evans rf 4 0 1 0
Naylor rf 3 0 2 1 Gamel lf 2 0 0 0
Stephan p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss 3 0 0 0
Clase p 0 0 0 0 González 1b 2 0 0 0
Ramírez ph 1 0 0 0 Moran ph-1b 2 0 1 0
Karinchak p 0 0 0 0 Brubaker p 2 0 0 0
Lavarnway c 2 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0
Clement 3b 3 0 0 0 Polanco ph 1 0 0 0
Hentges p 1 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0
Chang ph 1 0 0 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 010 100 2
Pittsburgh 000 001 000 1

DP_Cleveland 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_E.Rosario (12), Reynolds (20). HR_Ramirez (6). S_Gamel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Hentges 5 2 0 0 1 4
Maton W,2-0 1 3 1 1 0 3
Stephan H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Clase H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Karinchak S,8-9 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pittsburgh
Brubaker L,4-6 6 2-3 3 2 2 0 9
Shreve 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Karinchak.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:31. A_16,582 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 A SANS 2021 Survey: Rethinking the Sec...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest