Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ramirez cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Evans rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gamel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clase p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|González 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Karinchak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brubaker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lavarnway c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hentges p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
DP_Cleveland 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_E.Rosario (12), Reynolds (20). HR_Ramirez (6). S_Gamel (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hentges
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Maton W,2-0
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Stephan H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clase H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karinchak S,8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker L,4-6
|6
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Shreve
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Karinchak.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:31. A_16,582 (38,747).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments