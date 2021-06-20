Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 31 1 6 1 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 A.Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 E.Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 Stallings c 4 0 1 1 Ramirez cf-rf 4 1 1 1 Evans rf 4 0 1 0 Naylor rf 3 0 2 1 Gamel lf 2 0 0 0 Stephan p 0 0 0 0 Newman ss 3 0 0 0 Clase p 0 0 0 0 González 1b 2 0 0 0 Ramírez ph 1 0 0 0 Moran ph-1b 2 0 1 0 Karinchak p 0 0 0 0 Brubaker p 2 0 0 0 Lavarnway c 2 0 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Clement 3b 3 0 0 0 Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 Hentges p 1 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Chang ph 1 0 0 0 Davis p 0 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 010 100 — 2 Pittsburgh 000 001 000 — 1

DP_Cleveland 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_E.Rosario (12), Reynolds (20). HR_Ramirez (6). S_Gamel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Hentges 5 2 0 0 1 4 Maton W,2-0 1 3 1 1 0 3 Stephan H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Clase H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Karinchak S,8-9 1 0 0 0 1 1

Pittsburgh Brubaker L,4-6 6 2-3 3 2 2 0 9 Shreve 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Karinchak.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:31. A_16,582 (38,747).

