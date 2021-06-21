Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 3 2 13 Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218 A.Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Ramirez cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Bradley 1b 3 2 1 1 0 1 .283 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clase p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Chang ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Karinchak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Naylor rf-1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .255 Rivera c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .240 Civale p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 6 0 4 12 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241 Bryant cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .279 Báez ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .251 Contreras c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .233 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .286 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .173 Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Alzolay p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .056 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Ortega ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Brothers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cleveland 010 020 010_4 6 0 Chicago 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-singled for Thompson in the 6th. b-popped out for Nance in the 8th. c-flied out for Clase in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Hernandez (10), Contreras 2 (7), Heyward (7). HR_Bradley (5), off Alzolay; Naylor (6), off Alzolay. RBIs_Bradley (12), Naylor 2 (20). CS_Sogard (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Rivera); Chicago 5 (Heyward 2, Sogard 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Chicago 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Báez.

DP_Cleveland 3 (Hernandez, Bradley; Rivera, A.Rosario, Rivera; A.Rosario, E.Rosario, Bradley, E.Rosario).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale 4 2-3 3 0 0 2 5 71 3.32 Shaw, W, 2-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.38 Wittgren, H, 6 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 4.12 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.88 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 2 2 23 2.76

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alzolay, L, 4-6 4 2-3 3 3 3 1 5 69 4.19 Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.75 Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 0.00 Nance 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 2.25 Brothers 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 3.09

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Thompson 1-0. WP_Nance(2).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:12. A_32,934 (41,649).

