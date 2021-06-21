Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|2
|13
|
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|A.Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Ramirez cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Bradley 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clase p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Chang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Karinchak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Naylor rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Rivera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Civale p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|4
|12
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Bryant cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.279
|Báez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Alcántara ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.286
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Alzolay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cleveland
|010
|020
|010_4
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-singled for Thompson in the 6th. b-popped out for Nance in the 8th. c-flied out for Clase in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Hernandez (10), Contreras 2 (7), Heyward (7). HR_Bradley (5), off Alzolay; Naylor (6), off Alzolay. RBIs_Bradley (12), Naylor 2 (20). CS_Sogard (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Rivera); Chicago 5 (Heyward 2, Sogard 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Chicago 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Báez.
DP_Cleveland 3 (Hernandez, Bradley; Rivera, A.Rosario, Rivera; A.Rosario, E.Rosario, Bradley, E.Rosario).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|71
|3.32
|Shaw, W, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.38
|Wittgren, H, 6
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.12
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.88
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|2.76
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alzolay, L, 4-6
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|69
|4.19
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.75
|Wieck
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0.00
|Nance
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|2.25
|Brothers
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Thompson 1-0. WP_Nance(2).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:12. A_32,934 (41,649).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments