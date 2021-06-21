On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 11:35 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 3 Totals 30 0 6 0
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0
A.Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 Bryant cf 2 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 2 0 0 0
E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0
Ramirez cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0
Bradley 1b 3 2 1 1 Contreras c 3 0 2 0
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0
Clase p 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0
Chang ph 1 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 3 0 1 0
Karinchak p 0 0 0 0 Alzolay p 1 0 0 0
Naylor rf-1b 4 1 2 2 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Rivera c 4 0 0 0 Ortega ph 1 0 1 0
Civale p 1 0 0 0 Wieck p 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0
Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 Happ ph 1 0 0 0
Brothers p 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 010 020 010 4
Chicago 000 000 000 0

DP_Cleveland 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Hernandez (10), Contreras 2 (7), Heyward (7). HR_Bradley (5), Naylor (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale 4 2-3 3 0 0 2 5
Shaw W,2-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wittgren H,6 1 2 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 2 2
Chicago
Alzolay L,4-6 4 2-3 3 3 3 1 5
Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wieck 1 0 0 0 0 3
Nance 1 1 1 1 1 2
Brothers 1 2 0 0 0 2

WP_Nance(2).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:12. A_32,934 (41,649).

