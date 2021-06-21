Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alcántara ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clase p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Karinchak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alzolay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Civale p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|020
|010
|—
|4
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Cleveland 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 7. 2B_Hernandez (10), Contreras 2 (7), Heyward (7). HR_Bradley (5), Naylor (6).
|Cleveland
|Civale
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Shaw W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wittgren H,6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Chicago
|Alzolay L,4-6
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wieck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Nance
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Brothers
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Nance(2).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:12. A_32,934 (41,649).
