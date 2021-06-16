Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|3
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Mancini 1b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.249
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Hays rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Valaika 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|a-Santander ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wilkerson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|4
|9
|
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.217
|A.Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Ramirez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Chang 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Naylor 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Bradley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.393
|Rivera c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Zimmer cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Baltimore
|201
|020
|200_7
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|105
|002
|00x_8
|9
|1
a-struck out for Valaika in the 7th.
E_Stewart (4), Hernandez (6). LOB_Baltimore 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Mullins (18), Mancini (15), Ramirez (8), E.Rosario (11). 3B_Hernandez (2). HR_Mountcastle (9), off Civale; Ramírez (15), off Akin. RBIs_Galvis (25), Mountcastle 4 (36), Hays (16), Franco (34), Ramírez 3 (41), A.Rosario (21), Ramirez (16), E.Rosario (38), Hernandez 2 (23). CS_E.Rosario (2), Mountcastle (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Santander); Cleveland 4 (Rivera, A.Rosario 2). RISP_Baltimore 6 for 12; Cleveland 5 for 10.
GIDP_Hays.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Hernandez, Chang).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin, L, 0-2
|5
|2-3
|8
|8
|8
|3
|7
|96
|5.76
|H.Harvey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.59
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.85
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 10-2
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|2
|2
|96
|3.48
|Sandlin, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.04
|Shaw, H, 10
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|27
|2.25
|Karinchak, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.37
|Clase, S, 11-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.94
Inherited runners-scored_H.Harvey 2-2. HBP_Sandlin (Mullins), Fry 2 (Rivera,Hernandez). PB_Rivera (3).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:05. A_12,825 (34,788).
