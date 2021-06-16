Trending:
Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 10:30 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 12 7 3 9
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320
Mancini 1b 5 3 3 0 0 1 .275
Galvis ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .256
Mountcastle dh 5 1 3 4 0 2 .249
Stewart lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .213
Hays rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .225
Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .214
Severino c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232
Valaika 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .189
a-Santander ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Wilkerson 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 9 8 4 9
Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .217
A.Rosario ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .282
Ramírez 3b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .274
Ramirez rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269
E.Rosario lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Chang 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .165
Naylor 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Bradley dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .393
Rivera c 2 1 0 0 1 2 .211
Zimmer cf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .256
Baltimore 201 020 200_7 12 1
Cleveland 105 002 00x_8 9 1

a-struck out for Valaika in the 7th.

E_Stewart (4), Hernandez (6). LOB_Baltimore 8, Cleveland 6. 2B_Mullins (18), Mancini (15), Ramirez (8), E.Rosario (11). 3B_Hernandez (2). HR_Mountcastle (9), off Civale; Ramírez (15), off Akin. RBIs_Galvis (25), Mountcastle 4 (36), Hays (16), Franco (34), Ramírez 3 (41), A.Rosario (21), Ramirez (16), E.Rosario (38), Hernandez 2 (23). CS_E.Rosario (2), Mountcastle (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mancini, Santander); Cleveland 4 (Rivera, A.Rosario 2). RISP_Baltimore 6 for 12; Cleveland 5 for 10.

GIDP_Hays.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Hernandez, Chang).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Akin, L, 0-2 5 2-3 8 8 8 3 7 96 5.76
H.Harvey 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.59
Fry 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.85
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale, W, 10-2 5 9 5 5 2 2 96 3.48
Sandlin, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 2.04
Shaw, H, 10 1 3 2 1 0 3 27 2.25
Karinchak, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.37
Clase, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.94

Inherited runners-scored_H.Harvey 2-2. HBP_Sandlin (Mullins), Fry 2 (Rivera,Hernandez). PB_Rivera (3).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:05. A_12,825 (34,788).

