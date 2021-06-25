Trending:
Cleveland’s Rosario puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Indians (41-31, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (31-43, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 2.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Twins: Danny Coulombe (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the Twins Friday.

The Twins are 12-16 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has hit 107 home runs this season, third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Indians have gone 22-12 against division opponents. Cleveland has hit 84 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 16, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-1. Blake Parker earned his first victory and Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Cleveland. Jorge Alcala took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 68 hits and has 38 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 67 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Indians: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

