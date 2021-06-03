Colorado 11, Texas 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 6 6 3 10 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .235 García cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Gallo rf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .205 Davis lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .182 Culberson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Calhoun ph 1 1 0 1 0 0 .248 Holt 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .237 Trevino c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .254 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 B.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Benjamin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .244

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 11 16 11 2 6 Tapia lf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .270 Daza cf-rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .328 Blackmon rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .262 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Fuentes 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .259 Adams 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .179 Hampson 2b-cf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .245 Rodgers ss-2b 5 0 1 3 0 1 .167 Díaz c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .131 Gomber p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .050 Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Trejo ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211

Texas 000 000 204_6 6 0 Colorado 011 322 20x_11 16 0

a-struck out for B.Martin in the 5th. b-struck out for Sheffield in the 7th. c-pinch hit for de Geus in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Hampson 2 (12), Tapia (7), Rodgers (1), Blackmon (11). HR_Davis (2), off Sheffield; Trevino (2), off Almonte; Blackmon (4), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Davis 2 (5), Calhoun (14), Holt (10), Trevino 2 (11), Rodgers 3 (5), Blackmon 3 (29), Díaz (5), Tapia (30), Daza (12), Fuentes (27), Hampson (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Colorado 4 (Gomber 2, Rodgers, Fuentes). RISP_Texas 1 for 3; Colorado 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_Holt, Rodgers, Díaz, Gomber, Adams. GIDP_Trevino.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Hampson, Adams).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 1-6 3 2-3 8 5 5 0 2 77 4.75 B.Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.89 Benjamin 2 6 4 4 1 0 40 8.76 de Geus 2 2 2 2 1 4 39 8.06

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, W, 4-5 6 3 0 0 0 6 78 4.12 Sheffield 1 1 2 2 1 1 25 3.26 Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.58 Almonte 1 2 4 4 2 1 26 14.09

Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 1-0. HBP_Gomber (Solak), Foltynewicz (Blackmon). WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:01. A_19,150 (50,445).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.