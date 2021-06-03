Colorado 11, Texas 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|3
|10
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Gallo rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.205
|Davis lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.182
|Culberson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Calhoun ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|B.Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-J.Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Benjamin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|11
|16
|11
|2
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Daza cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.328
|Blackmon rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.262
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Fuentes 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Adams 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Hampson 2b-cf
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Rodgers ss-2b
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.167
|Díaz c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.131
|Gomber p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Trejo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Texas
|000
|000
|204_6
|6
|0
|Colorado
|011
|322
|20x_11
|16
|0
a-struck out for B.Martin in the 5th. b-struck out for Sheffield in the 7th. c-pinch hit for de Geus in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Hampson 2 (12), Tapia (7), Rodgers (1), Blackmon (11). HR_Davis (2), off Sheffield; Trevino (2), off Almonte; Blackmon (4), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Davis 2 (5), Calhoun (14), Holt (10), Trevino 2 (11), Rodgers 3 (5), Blackmon 3 (29), Díaz (5), Tapia (30), Daza (12), Fuentes (27), Hampson (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Colorado 4 (Gomber 2, Rodgers, Fuentes). RISP_Texas 1 for 3; Colorado 7 for 18.
Runners moved up_Holt, Rodgers, Díaz, Gomber, Adams. GIDP_Trevino.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Hampson, Adams).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 1-6
|3
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|0
|2
|77
|4.75
|B.Martin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.89
|Benjamin
|2
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|0
|40
|8.76
|de Geus
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|39
|8.06
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 4-5
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|78
|4.12
|Sheffield
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|3.26
|Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.58
|Almonte
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|26
|14.09
Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 1-0. HBP_Gomber (Solak), Foltynewicz (Blackmon). WP_Foltynewicz.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:01. A_19,150 (50,445).
