Sports News

Colorado 11, Texas 6

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 6:39 pm
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 6 6 3 10
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .235
García cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .283
Gallo rf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .205
Davis lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .182
Culberson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Calhoun ph 1 1 0 1 0 0 .248
Holt 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .237
Trevino c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .254
Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
B.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Benjamin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 11 16 11 2 6
Tapia lf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .270
Daza cf-rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .328
Blackmon rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .262
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Fuentes 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .259
Adams 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .179
Hampson 2b-cf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .245
Rodgers ss-2b 5 0 1 3 0 1 .167
Díaz c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .131
Gomber p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .050
Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Trejo ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Texas 000 000 204_6 6 0
Colorado 011 322 20x_11 16 0

a-struck out for B.Martin in the 5th. b-struck out for Sheffield in the 7th. c-pinch hit for de Geus in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Hampson 2 (12), Tapia (7), Rodgers (1), Blackmon (11). HR_Davis (2), off Sheffield; Trevino (2), off Almonte; Blackmon (4), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Davis 2 (5), Calhoun (14), Holt (10), Trevino 2 (11), Rodgers 3 (5), Blackmon 3 (29), Díaz (5), Tapia (30), Daza (12), Fuentes (27), Hampson (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Colorado 4 (Gomber 2, Rodgers, Fuentes). RISP_Texas 1 for 3; Colorado 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_Holt, Rodgers, Díaz, Gomber, Adams. GIDP_Trevino.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Hampson, Adams).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 1-6 3 2-3 8 5 5 0 2 77 4.75
B.Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.89
Benjamin 2 6 4 4 1 0 40 8.76
de Geus 2 2 2 2 1 4 39 8.06
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, W, 4-5 6 3 0 0 0 6 78 4.12
Sheffield 1 1 2 2 1 1 25 3.26
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.58
Almonte 1 2 4 4 2 1 26 14.09

Inherited runners-scored_B.Martin 1-0. HBP_Gomber (Solak), Foltynewicz (Blackmon). WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:01. A_19,150 (50,445).

