Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 8:49 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 6 0 1 9
E.González ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Moran 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Stallings c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .227
Evans lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .199
Newman 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .213
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .069
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Frazier ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .330
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 2 4 6
Tapia lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .294
Daza cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .325
Story ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Díaz c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .167
Freeland p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143
1-Gray pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .348
Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fuentes 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 6 1
Colorado 001 010 00x_2 5 1

a-struck out for Kinley in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Holmes in the 7th.

1-ran for Freeland in the 5th.

E_Anderson (2), Díaz (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Daza (10). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Díaz (3), off Anderson. RBIs_Daza (24), Díaz (10). SB_Reynolds (3), Polanco (8). CS_E.González (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Stallings, Hayes); Colorado 4 (Story, Blackmon, Owings). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 5; Colorado 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_E.González.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 3-8 5 5 2 2 1 3 82 4.75
Holmes 1 0 0 0 2 2 19 3.93
Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.59
Crick 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.57
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 1-2 5 3 0 0 1 7 79 6.54
Kinley, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.86
Chacín, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.72
Estévez, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.18
Bard, S, 11-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.45

HBP_Freeland (Moran).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:02. A_32,092 (50,445).

