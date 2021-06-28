Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|1
|9
|
|E.González ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Moran 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Evans lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Newman 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|4
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Díaz c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|1-Gray pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fuentes 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|1
|Colorado
|001
|010
|00x_2
|5
|1
a-struck out for Kinley in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Holmes in the 7th.
1-ran for Freeland in the 5th.
E_Anderson (2), Díaz (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Daza (10). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Díaz (3), off Anderson. RBIs_Daza (24), Díaz (10). SB_Reynolds (3), Polanco (8). CS_E.González (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Stallings, Hayes); Colorado 4 (Story, Blackmon, Owings). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 5; Colorado 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_E.González.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 3-8
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|82
|4.75
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|19
|3.93
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.59
|Crick
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.57
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 1-2
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|79
|6.54
|Kinley, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.86
|Chacín, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.72
|Estévez, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.18
|Bard, S, 11-16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.45
HBP_Freeland (Moran).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:02. A_32,092 (50,445).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments