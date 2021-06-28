Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 6 0 1 9 E.González ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Moran 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Stallings c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .227 Evans lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .199 Newman 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .213 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .069 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Frazier ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .330

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 4 6 Tapia lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .294 Daza cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .325 Story ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Díaz c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .167 Freeland p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .143 1-Gray pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .348 Chacín p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fuentes 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234

Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 6 1 Colorado 001 010 00x_2 5 1

a-struck out for Kinley in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Holmes in the 7th.

1-ran for Freeland in the 5th.

E_Anderson (2), Díaz (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Daza (10). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Díaz (3), off Anderson. RBIs_Daza (24), Díaz (10). SB_Reynolds (3), Polanco (8). CS_E.González (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Stallings, Hayes); Colorado 4 (Story, Blackmon, Owings). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 5; Colorado 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_E.González.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 3-8 5 5 2 2 1 3 82 4.75 Holmes 1 0 0 0 2 2 19 3.93 Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.59 Crick 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.57

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 1-2 5 3 0 0 1 7 79 6.54 Kinley, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.86 Chacín, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.72 Estévez, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.18 Bard, S, 11-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.45

HBP_Freeland (Moran).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:02. A_32,092 (50,445).

