Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 30 2 5 2 E.González ss 4 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 1 0 0 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 2 1 Crick p 0 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Moran 1b 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 2 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Evans lf-1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 2 1 1 1 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Freeland p 2 0 1 0 Newman 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 Gray pr 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Owings ph 1 0 0 0 Frazier ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Chacín p 0 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Fuentes 1b 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 Colorado 001 010 00x — 2

E_Anderson (2), Díaz (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Daza (10). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Díaz (3). SB_Reynolds (3), Polanco (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Anderson L,3-8 5 5 2 2 1 3 Holmes 1 0 0 0 2 2 Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Crick 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Colorado Freeland W,1-2 5 3 0 0 1 7 Kinley H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chacín H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Estévez H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bard S,11-16 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Freeland (Moran).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:02. A_32,092 (50,445).

