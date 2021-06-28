Trending:
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 8:51 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 30 2 5 2
E.González ss 4 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 1 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 2 1
Crick p 0 0 0 0 Story ss 3 0 1 0
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Moran 1b 0 0 0 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 0 2 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0
Evans lf-1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 2 1 1 1
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Freeland p 2 0 1 0
Newman 2b-ss 4 0 2 0 Gray pr 0 0 0 0
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Owings ph 1 0 0 0
Frazier ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Chacín p 0 0 0 0
Estévez p 0 0 0 0
Fuentes 1b 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0
Colorado 001 010 00x 2

E_Anderson (2), Díaz (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Daza (10). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Díaz (3). SB_Reynolds (3), Polanco (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Anderson L,3-8 5 5 2 2 1 3
Holmes 1 0 0 0 2 2
Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Crick 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Colorado
Freeland W,1-2 5 3 0 0 1 7
Kinley H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chacín H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Estévez H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bard S,11-16 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Freeland (Moran).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:02. A_32,092 (50,445).

