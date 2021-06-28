Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|E.González ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Evans lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Newman 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gray pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fuentes 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Colorado
|001
|010
|00x
|—
|2
E_Anderson (2), Díaz (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 8. 2B_Daza (10). 3B_Daza (2). HR_Díaz (3). SB_Reynolds (3), Polanco (8).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,3-8
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crick
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland W,1-2
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Kinley H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chacín H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard S,11-16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Freeland (Moran).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:02. A_32,092 (50,445).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments