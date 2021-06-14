Trending:
Colorado 3, San Diego 2

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 11:45 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 31 3 8 3
Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0
Grisham cf 4 1 1 2 Daza cf 4 1 1 0
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 2 1 1 0
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 1 1
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 1 1
Myers rf 3 0 1 0 Fuentes 3b-1b 4 0 1 0
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 1 1 1
Caratini c 3 0 1 0 Bard p 0 0 0 0
Lamet p 1 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 0 0 0
Weathers p 1 0 0 0 Gomber p 3 0 1 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 0 0 0 0
Profar ph 1 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 002 2
Colorado 001 000 11x 3

DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Caratini (6), Pham (4), McMahon (14). HR_Grisham (7), Cron (6). SB_Tapia (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lamet L,1-2 4 4 1 1 2 3
Weathers 3 3 1 1 0 1
Diaz 1 1 1 1 1 2
Colorado
Gomber W,6-5 8 3 0 0 0 4
Bard S,9-12 1 2 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kyle McCrady; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:37. A_23,027 (50,445).

