Colorado 3, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamet p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomber p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Colorado
|001
|000
|11x
|—
|3
DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Caratini (6), Pham (4), McMahon (14). HR_Grisham (7), Cron (6). SB_Tapia (6).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamet L,1-2
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Weathers
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Diaz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber W,6-5
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bard S,9-12
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kyle McCrady; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:37. A_23,027 (50,445).
