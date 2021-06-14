Colorado 3, San Diego 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 0 5 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .242 Grisham cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .290 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Myers rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Lamet p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 8 3 3 6 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Daza cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .317 Blackmon rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .282 Story ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .243 McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .252 Fuentes 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .142 Gomber p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .080 Hampson 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242

San Diego 000 000 002_2 5 0 Colorado 001 000 11x_3 8 0

a-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Caratini (6), Pham (4), McMahon (14). HR_Grisham (7), off Bard; Cron (6), off Weathers. RBIs_Grisham 2 (16), Story (24), Cron (19), McMahon (39). SB_Tapia (6). CS_Tapia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Grisham); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Blackmon, Daza, Cron). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pham, Tapia, Story. GIDP_Grisham, Díaz.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer); Colorado 1 (Gomber, Story, Cron).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet, L, 1-2 4 4 1 1 2 3 75 3.33 Weathers 3 3 1 1 0 1 47 2.47 Diaz 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 2.18

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, W, 6-5 8 3 0 0 0 4 95 3.54 Bard, S, 9-12 1 2 2 2 0 1 23 4.15

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kyle McCrady; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:37. A_23,027 (50,445).

