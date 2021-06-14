Colorado 3, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|0
|5
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Lamet p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Profar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|3
|6
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Blackmon rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.282
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|McMahon 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.252
|Fuentes 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.142
|Gomber p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Hampson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|San Diego
|000
|000
|002_2
|5
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|11x_3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Caratini (6), Pham (4), McMahon (14). HR_Grisham (7), off Bard; Cron (6), off Weathers. RBIs_Grisham 2 (16), Story (24), Cron (19), McMahon (39). SB_Tapia (6). CS_Tapia (3).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Grisham); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Blackmon, Daza, Cron). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Colorado 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Pham, Tapia, Story. GIDP_Grisham, Díaz.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer); Colorado 1 (Gomber, Story, Cron).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet, L, 1-2
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|75
|3.33
|Weathers
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|47
|2.47
|Diaz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|2.18
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 6-5
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|95
|3.54
|Bard, S, 9-12
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|4.15
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kyle McCrady; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:37. A_23,027 (50,445).
