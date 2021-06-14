Trending:
Colorado 3, San Diego 2

June 14, 2021 11:44 pm
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 0 5
Pham lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .242
Grisham cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .290
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Myers rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Caratini c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Lamet p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Weathers p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Profar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 8 3 3 6
Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Daza cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .317
Blackmon rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .282
Story ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .243
McMahon 2b-3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .252
Fuentes 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Cron 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .142
Gomber p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .080
Hampson 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
San Diego 000 000 002_2 5 0
Colorado 001 000 11x_3 8 0

a-struck out for Diaz in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Caratini (6), Pham (4), McMahon (14). HR_Grisham (7), off Bard; Cron (6), off Weathers. RBIs_Grisham 2 (16), Story (24), Cron (19), McMahon (39). SB_Tapia (6). CS_Tapia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Grisham); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Blackmon, Daza, Cron). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Pham, Tapia, Story. GIDP_Grisham, Díaz.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer); Colorado 1 (Gomber, Story, Cron).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet, L, 1-2 4 4 1 1 2 3 75 3.33
Weathers 3 3 1 1 0 1 47 2.47
Diaz 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 2.18
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, W, 6-5 8 3 0 0 0 4 95 3.54
Bard, S, 9-12 1 2 2 2 0 1 23 4.15

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kyle McCrady; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:37. A_23,027 (50,445).

