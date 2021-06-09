Colorado 4, Miami 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|León c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Berti 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garrett p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomber p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Curtiss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joe ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sierra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alfaro ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|101
|011
|000
|—
|4
|Miami
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
E_Garrett (1). DP_Colorado 1, Miami 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Miami 10. 2B_Tapia 2 (12), E.Díaz (3), Dickerson (12), Chisholm Jr. (6). HR_Duvall (10). SB_Hampson (12). S_Hampson (2).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber W,5-5
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Kinley H,2
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Estévez H,3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens H,6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bard S,8-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garrett L,0-1
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Curtiss
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bender
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bass
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Cimber (Rodgers), Estévez (Marte), Bard (Alfaro).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:53. A_4,563 (36,742).
