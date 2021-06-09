Colorado 4, Miami 3

Colorado Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 10 3 Totals 34 3 9 3 Tapia lf 5 2 3 0 Chisholm Jr. ss 5 0 2 1 Hampson 2b 4 0 1 0 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 Blackmon rf 5 1 2 1 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0 Duvall rf 4 1 1 2 Bard p 0 0 0 0 I.Díaz 3b 3 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 Devers pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 1 1 León c 4 0 1 0 Rodgers ss 2 1 1 0 Berti 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 E.Díaz c 3 0 1 0 Garrett p 1 0 0 0 Gomber p 2 0 0 0 Curtiss p 0 0 0 0 Joe ph 1 0 0 1 Sierra ph 1 0 0 0 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Cimber p 0 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 Bender p 0 0 0 0 Fuentes 1b 1 0 0 0 L.Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Bass p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro ph 0 0 0 0

Colorado 101 011 000 — 4 Miami 000 012 000 — 3

E_Garrett (1). DP_Colorado 1, Miami 1. LOB_Colorado 8, Miami 10. 2B_Tapia 2 (12), E.Díaz (3), Dickerson (12), Chisholm Jr. (6). HR_Duvall (10). SB_Hampson (12). S_Hampson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Gomber W,5-5 5 5 1 1 0 5 Kinley H,2 1 1 2 2 2 1 Estévez H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Givens H,6 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Bard S,8-11 1 1 0 0 1 1

Miami Garrett L,0-1 4 5 2 2 3 3 Curtiss 1 2 1 0 0 3 Cimber 1 1 1 1 0 0 Bender 1 0 0 0 0 3 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 2 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cimber (Rodgers), Estévez (Marte), Bard (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:53. A_4,563 (36,742).

