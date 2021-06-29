Trending:
Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 11:15 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 0 1 0 1 5
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .326
Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Gamel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Evans 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .208
Newman ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Tom lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .151
De Jong p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
a-E.González ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Ponce p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 15 8 0 7
Tapia lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .292
Daza cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Blackmon rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .264
Story ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .259
McMahon 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .245
Hampson 2b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .246
Fuentes 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .239
Díaz c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .177
Márquez p 4 2 2 1 0 1 .200
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 1 1
Colorado 020 032 10x_8 15 0

a-struck out for De Jong in the 6th. b-grounded out for Ponce in the 9th.

E_De Jong (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 1, Colorado 6. 2B_Hampson (15), Márquez 2 (3), Story (16), Tapia (19). 3B_Blackmon (2). HR_Díaz (4), off De Jong. RBIs_Hampson (19), Fuentes (31), Díaz (11), Blackmon (38), Story 2 (36), Márquez (2), Tapia (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Colorado 4 (Fuentes, McMahon, Daza 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Colorado 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Tapia 2, Márquez. GIDP_Perez, Newman, Díaz.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (De Jong, Frazier, Evans); Colorado 2 (Story, Hampson, Fuentes; Fuentes, Story, Fuentes).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
De Jong, L, 0-3 5 9 5 5 0 3 69 5.65
Ponce 3 6 3 3 0 4 44 7.88
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Márquez, W, 7-6 9 1 0 0 1 5 92 3.62

HBP_Márquez (Stallings). WP_Ponce.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:18. A_27,915 (50,445).

