Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Gamel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Evans 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Tom lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|De Jong p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-E.González ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ponce p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|15
|8
|0
|7
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Blackmon rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Hampson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.177
|Márquez p
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|020
|032
|10x_8
|15
|0
a-struck out for De Jong in the 6th. b-grounded out for Ponce in the 9th.
E_De Jong (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 1, Colorado 6. 2B_Hampson (15), Márquez 2 (3), Story (16), Tapia (19). 3B_Blackmon (2). HR_Díaz (4), off De Jong. RBIs_Hampson (19), Fuentes (31), Díaz (11), Blackmon (38), Story 2 (36), Márquez (2), Tapia (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Colorado 4 (Fuentes, McMahon, Daza 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Colorado 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Tapia 2, Márquez. GIDP_Perez, Newman, Díaz.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (De Jong, Frazier, Evans); Colorado 2 (Story, Hampson, Fuentes; Fuentes, Story, Fuentes).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De Jong, L, 0-3
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|3
|69
|5.65
|Ponce
|3
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|44
|7.88
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 7-6
|9
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|92
|3.62
HBP_Márquez (Stallings). WP_Ponce.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:18. A_27,915 (50,445).
