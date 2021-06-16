On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 12:27 am
< a min read
      
San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 7 4 Totals 35 8 12 8
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Tapia lf 5 2 2 2
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 Daza cf 5 0 3 1
Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 Story ss 2 2 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 3 2 3 4
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 1
Profar rf 2 1 1 0 Cron 1b 4 1 1 0
Caratini c 3 0 0 1 Bard p 0 0 0 0
Darvish p 1 0 1 1 Nuñez c 4 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 González p 2 0 0 0
Myers ph 1 0 0 0 Estévez p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Hampson ph 1 1 1 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Fuentes ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 220 000 000 4
Colorado 000 202 22x 8

DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Machado (9), Profar (7), Story (13), Tapia 2 (14), Daza (8). 3B_McMahon (1), Hampson (5). HR_Tatis Jr. (20), McMahon (16). SF_McMahon (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Darvish 5 6 4 4 2 5
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hill L,3-3 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Adams 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Pagán 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Crismatt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
González 6 6 4 4 1 2
Estévez W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Givens H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0

Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_González (Darvish). WP_Darvish, González.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:26. A_22,871 (50,445).

