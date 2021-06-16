Colorado 8, San Diego 4

|San Diego
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Story ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Profar rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Darvish p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fuentes ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|220
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Colorado
|000
|202
|22x
|—
|8
DP_San Diego 0, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Machado (9), Profar (7), Story (13), Tapia 2 (14), Daza (8). 3B_McMahon (1), Hampson (5). HR_Tatis Jr. (20), McMahon (16). SF_McMahon (4).
|San Diego
|Darvish
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hill L,3-3
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Adams
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pagán
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Crismatt
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|González
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Estévez W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Givens H,7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_González (Darvish). WP_Darvish, González.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:26. A_22,871 (50,445).
