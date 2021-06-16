Colorado 8, San Diego 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 7 4 2 5 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284 Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .273 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Profar rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .219 Caratini c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .211 Darvish p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .148 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 12 8 3 8 Tapia lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .293 Daza cf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .325 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .277 Story ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .245 McMahon 3b 3 2 3 4 0 0 .261 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254 Cron 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .164 González p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hampson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Fuentes ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244

San Diego 220 000 000_4 7 0 Colorado 000 202 22x_8 12 0

a-grounded out for Stammen in the 7th. b-tripled for Estévez in the 7th. c-struck out for Givens in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Machado (9), Profar (7), Story (13), Tapia 2 (14), Daza (8). 3B_McMahon (1), Hampson (5). HR_Tatis Jr. (20), off González; McMahon (16), off Darvish. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (46), Caratini (23), Darvish (1), McMahon 4 (43), Rodgers (12), Tapia 2 (33), Daza (16). CS_Hosmer (2), Pham (3). SF_McMahon.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Machado); Colorado 3 (Story, Rodgers, Blackmon). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; Colorado 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Myers, Pham.

DP_Colorado 3 (Story, Rodgers, Cron; Story, Rodgers, Cron; Nuñez, Rodgers, Nuñez).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish 5 6 4 4 2 5 100 2.57 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.03 Hill, L, 3-3 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 9 2.67 Adams 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.88 Pagán 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 24 3.38 Crismatt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.25

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA González 6 6 4 4 1 2 87 5.76 Estévez, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.08 Givens, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.78 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-1, Crismatt 1-0. HBP_González (Darvish). WP_Darvish, González.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:26. A_22,871 (50,445).

