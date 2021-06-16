Colorado 8, San Diego 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|2
|5
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Profar rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Darvish p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.148
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|3
|8
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Story ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.261
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|González p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hampson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Fuentes ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|San Diego
|220
|000
|000_4
|7
|0
|Colorado
|000
|202
|22x_8
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Stammen in the 7th. b-tripled for Estévez in the 7th. c-struck out for Givens in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Machado (9), Profar (7), Story (13), Tapia 2 (14), Daza (8). 3B_McMahon (1), Hampson (5). HR_Tatis Jr. (20), off González; McMahon (16), off Darvish. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (46), Caratini (23), Darvish (1), McMahon 4 (43), Rodgers (12), Tapia 2 (33), Daza (16). CS_Hosmer (2), Pham (3). SF_McMahon.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Machado); Colorado 3 (Story, Rodgers, Blackmon). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; Colorado 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Myers, Pham.
DP_Colorado 3 (Story, Rodgers, Cron; Story, Rodgers, Cron; Nuñez, Rodgers, Nuñez).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|100
|2.57
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.03
|Hill, L, 3-3
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2.67
|Adams
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.88
|Pagán
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|3.38
|Crismatt
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.25
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|87
|5.76
|Estévez, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.08
|Givens, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.78
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-1, Crismatt 1-0. HBP_González (Darvish). WP_Darvish, González.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:26. A_22,871 (50,445).
