Sports News

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 12:25 am
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 7 4 2 5
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284
Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .273
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Profar rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .219
Caratini c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .211
Darvish p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .148
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
a-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 12 8 3 8
Tapia lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .293
Daza cf 5 0 3 1 0 1 .325
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .277
Story ss 2 2 1 0 2 0 .245
McMahon 3b 3 2 3 4 0 0 .261
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254
Cron 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .164
González p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hampson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Fuentes ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
San Diego 220 000 000_4 7 0
Colorado 000 202 22x_8 12 0

a-grounded out for Stammen in the 7th. b-tripled for Estévez in the 7th. c-struck out for Givens in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 2, Colorado 7. 2B_Machado (9), Profar (7), Story (13), Tapia 2 (14), Daza (8). 3B_McMahon (1), Hampson (5). HR_Tatis Jr. (20), off González; McMahon (16), off Darvish. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 2 (46), Caratini (23), Darvish (1), McMahon 4 (43), Rodgers (12), Tapia 2 (33), Daza (16). CS_Hosmer (2), Pham (3). SF_McMahon.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Machado); Colorado 3 (Story, Rodgers, Blackmon). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; Colorado 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Myers, Pham.

DP_Colorado 3 (Story, Rodgers, Cron; Story, Rodgers, Cron; Nuñez, Rodgers, Nuñez).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish 5 6 4 4 2 5 100 2.57
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.03
Hill, L, 3-3 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 9 2.67
Adams 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 1.88
Pagán 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 24 3.38
Crismatt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.25
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
González 6 6 4 4 1 2 87 5.76
Estévez, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 4.08
Givens, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.78
Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-1, Crismatt 1-0. HBP_González (Darvish). WP_Darvish, González.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:26. A_22,871 (50,445).

Sports News

