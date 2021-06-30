Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado hosts Pittsburgh after Marquez’s strong performance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-49, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-47, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (2-4, 5.05 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -158, Pirates +138; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by German Marquez. Marquez went nine innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with five strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Rockies are 27-16 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Pirates are 13-28 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .351, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-0. German Marquez earned his seventh victory and Elias Diaz went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Chase De Jong took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 31 extra base hits and is batting .245.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 97 hits and has 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Kyle Freeland: (hamstring), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (hand/wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight