Connecticut 74, Chicago 58

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 4:05 pm
CHICAGO (58)

Copper 4-11 2-2 11, Parker 3-11 0-0 6, Dolson 1-8 0-0 3, DeShields 1-7 0-0 2, Vandersloot 3-8 0-0 7, Hebard 4-6 1-1 9, Stevens 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 1-4 2-2 5, Quigley 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 23-69 7-7 58.

CONNECTICUT (74)

Bonner 8-17 3-4 23, Charles 0-5 0-0 0, B.Jones 8-13 5-6 21, J.Thomas 8-13 1-1 18, January 0-6 2-2 2, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Mompremier 1-3 2-4 4, S.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 1-1 0-0 2, Hiedeman 1-6 1-2 4. Totals 27-64 14-19 74.

Chicago 13 17 14 14 58
Connecticut 21 15 26 12 74

3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-24 (Dolson 1-3, Quigley 1-3, Copper 1-4, Vandersloot 1-4, Parker 0-3, DeShields 0-4), Connecticut 6-14 (Bonner 4-7, J.Thomas 1-2, Hiedeman 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 34 (DeShields, Dolson 6), Connecticut 38 (Mompremier 11). Assists_Chicago 13 (Vandersloot 7), Connecticut 13 (J.Thomas, January 3). Total Fouls_Chicago 18, Connecticut 18. A_2,014 (9,323)

